A new analysis shows further evidence that Washington state is bending the curve, though the projections have wide uncertainty ranges and assume we all keep distancing as much as we have been. The most recent count of COVID-19 cases in Washington totals 10,783 infections and 567 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

With that positive outlook in mind, Gov. Jay Inslee is discussing what a reopening of Washington’s economy could look like once state officials believe it’s safe — but he gave no new details on when that might begin. At a national level, Sen. Patty Murray is among the Democrats pushing the White House for broad coronavirus testing, which would help officials fully understand how widely the illness has spread and make informed decisions about when to ease distancing orders.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday evening.

