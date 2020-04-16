A new analysis shows further evidence that Washington state is bending the curve, though the projections have wide uncertainty ranges and assume we all keep distancing as much as we have been. The most recent count of COVID-19 cases in Washington totals 10,783 infections and 567 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday evening.
For the week ending April 11, Washington saw 150,516 initial claims for unemployment insurance, according to data released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor.
That’s a 12% decline from the prior week, the second such weekly dip. But it is also roughly 23 times as many claims as were filed in the same week in 2019, and it brings the total number of claims to more than 600,000 since the pandemic began.
That pattern was echoed across the nation, which saw 5.2 million new claims, according to the Labor Department. That was down from the 6.6 million claims reported for the prior week, but it brought total jobless claims over the last month to more than 22 million, representing levels not seen since the Great Depression.
Boeing will soon be forced to slash planned production — which could bring steep job losses. The collapse in business could rival the three years after 9/11, when 27,000 Boeing jobs in Washington state melted away. The company needs a plan; here's a look at its options.
