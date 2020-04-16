By

A new analysis shows further evidence that Washington state is bending the curve, though the projections have wide uncertainty ranges and assume we all keep distancing as much as we have been. The most recent count of COVID-19 cases in Washington totals 10,783 infections and 567 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

With that positive outlook in mind, Gov. Jay Inslee is discussing what a reopening of Washington’s economy could look like once state officials believe it’s safe — but he gave no new details on when that might begin. At a national level, Sen. Patty Murray is among the Democrats pushing the White House for broad coronavirus testing, which would help officials fully understand how widely the illness has spread and make informed decisions about when to ease distancing orders.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday evening.

Resources

More

Live updates:

Washington state sees 150,000 new unemployment claims; nation nears Depression territory

Washington recorded more than 150,000 new weekly jobless claims as the state continues to feel the devastation from the coronavirus pandemic.

For the week ending April 11, Washington saw 150,516 initial claims for unemployment insurance, according to data released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor.

That’s a 12% decline from the prior week, the second such weekly dip. But it is also roughly 23 times as many claims as were filed in the same week in 2019, and it brings the total number of claims to more than 600,000 since the pandemic began.

That pattern was echoed across the nation, which saw 5.2 million new claims, according to the Labor Department. That was down from the 6.6 million claims reported for the prior week, but it brought total jobless claims over the last month to more than 22 million, representing levels not seen since the Great Depression.

Read more about unemployment in Washington state here.

—Paul Roberts
Advertising

Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to be stuck at home

Food is hard right now, and eating Cap'n Crunch is perfectly OK. So ditch the shame and just enjoy, food writer Bethany Jean Clement says. She got Seattle's best chefs to spill the jellybeans about their favorite junk foods.

You can support local movie theaters, even though the doors are closed, by buying a ticket and watching online. Plus, here are some eerily familiar sci-fi films to stream.

There's no better time for a nice long read, and the pages should fly by in these recommended books.

Stories to inspire kids — and adults: In these uncertain times, cuddle up together and read about young heroes who changed the world with grit and courage.

Protesters follow Elizabeth Eckford as she walks away from Little Rock’s Central High School on Sept. 4, 1957. (Will Counts / The Associated Press)
Protesters follow Elizabeth Eckford as she walks away from Little Rock’s Central High School on Sept. 4, 1957. (Will Counts / The Associated Press)

—Kris Higginson

Here's help

Want to sew your own face mask? Here's a video tutorial. Then make sure you're wearing it correctly (many people aren't) and keeping it clean.

Kids ages 2 and older should wear face masks, the CDC says, but any parent knows it's easier said than done. A family physician has some good advice on motivating your child.

If you're struggling financially and thinking about raiding your 401(k), beware. Consider these factors before seizing an option that should be a last resort.

Should you book summer travel now, while deals abound? Things are iffy, but you may have more protection than ever. Here's a guide to deciding whether to take the chance.

—Kris Higginson

Catch up on the past 24 hours

President Donald Trump is expected to lay out new guidelines today allowing some states to quickly ease up on social distancing, despite business leaders' warnings. In Washington state, we're seeing more evidence the curve is bending, and Gov. Jay Inslee is describing a gradual reopening — but not yet.

Boeing will soon be forced to slash planned production — which could bring steep job losses. The collapse in business could rival the three years after 9/11, when 27,000 Boeing jobs in Washington state melted away. The company needs a plan; here's a look at its options.

Why do rents keep rising in the Seattle area, even as coronavirus has cost more than 100,000 people their jobs and local leaders call for rent freezes? Complaints about this are drawing the state attorney general's attention. Renters, know what your rights are and where to find help.

Health care workers should wear personal greenhouses as they test people for COVID-19, a Washington doctor says. Take a look at the first one, which is up and running in Eastern Washington.

A patient likely got COVID-19 at Harborview Medical Center, a hospital official says. It would be the first known hospital-acquired infection at Harborview, which is trying to trace the staffers and patients who came near the man.

Immigration officials have released some detainees in Tacoma to increase social distancing. But advocates say a coronavirus outbreak is inevitable: "ICE is operating on quicksand."

California is giving cash payments to immigrants living in the country illegally who are hurt by the virus.

"Am I going now to my execution?" This is the story, told in photos, of one doctor's very long day, from tense hospital hallways to his drastically altered home life.

The polar bear would be the last to go. One shuttered zoo has drawn up a startling contingency plan as financial pressures grow: Feed the animals to the animals.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Coronavirus resources

How is this outbreak affecting you?

What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.

Seattle Times staff

Most Read Local Stories