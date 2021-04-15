A year removed from Washington’s first drive-thru coronavirus testing sites, the crush of people seeking tests is gone, replaced by a rush to schedule vaccinations. But testing is an essential tool in the fight to suppress the coronavirus and to identify variants. Since the public’s attention turned to vaccines in December, the number of people seeking diagnostic testing has steadily fallen. Meanwhile, confirmed cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the state, with the biggest rise among people ages 10 to 49. Today, everyone 16 and older will have the option of being vaccinated.

With coronavirus shots now in the arms of nearly half of American adults, the parts of the U.S. that are excelling and those that are struggling with vaccinations are starting to look like the nation’s political map: deeply divided between red and blue states. Americans in blue states that lean Democratic appear to be getting vaccinated at more robust rates, while those in red Republican states seem to be more hesitant, The Associated Press reports.

Cities in India are once again locking down to fight COVID-19 — and workers are once again pouring out and heading back home to rural areas, which health experts fear could accelerate the spread of the virus and devastate poorly equipped villages, as it did last year, according to The New York Times. Thousands are fleeing hot spots in cities as India hits another record, with more than 184,000 daily new infections reported Wednesday. Bus stations are packed. Crowds are growing at railway stations. And in at least some of their destinations, according to local officials and migrants who have already made the journey, they are arriving in places hardly ready to test arrivals and quarantine the sick.

