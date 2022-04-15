Washington officials aren’t ready to reinstate indoor mask mandates, despite a recent slight rise in COVID cases, but they’re monitoring the situation. Pfizer said Thursday it wants to expand its COVID-19 booster shots to cover healthy elementary-age kids.

Meanwhile, Americans who adopted pets when they were on COVID lockdown are now giving up those animals in large numbers, flooding animal shelters and rescue groups.

While unemployment claims ticked up last week, they remained historically low, showcasing the strength of the U.S. labor market two years after the pandemic triggered a brief but devastating recession.

In Africa, the number of COVID cases and deaths have dropped to their lowest levels since the pandemic began.

