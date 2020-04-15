In Washington state, new modeling from a Bellevue research institute shows transmission of the virus has slowed more than expected in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, though the progress remains precarious. The number of confirmed infections and deaths in Washington is still rising, although at a generally slower pace in recent days. The state Department of Health confirmed an additional 156 diagnoses and 25 deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 10,694 cases and 541 deaths.
The race to save restaurants: Will a $10,000 relief grant go far enough?
Hood Famous Cafe + Bar, in Seattle's Chinatown International District, is among 250 small businesses that got a $10,000 coronavirus relief grant from the city. Co-owners Chera Amlag and Geo Quibuyen are using the money to pay rent at two locations and save three jobs as they chase an "ambitious, stressful" plan to survive. Here's how the payouts are making a difference at other local eateries.
Taking more walks during the pandemic? Watch out
Many more of us are walking these days — and getting an up-close view of just how dicey local routes can be for pedestrians. Garry and Joyce Lingerfelt, above, are wishing for sidewalks and crosswalks in their Shoreline neighborhood, and others are calling on cities to turn some streets over to walkers and bicyclists. Here's what walkers say could be improved around our region.
Coronavirus transmission has slowed in the greater Seattle area and may have reached a critical threshold, new modeling suggests. But progress remains precarious, as leaders weigh how long to leave distancing orders in place.
Six days. That's how long China's leaders waited to tell the public that a pandemic was likely brewing, newly obtained documents show. The virus spread silently as Wuhan hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people, and millions began traveling for Lunar New Year celebrations.
Which prisoners will go free? Gov. Jay Inslee's plan to release as many as 950 of them is drawing big concerns from people on all sides, ranging from sexual assault survivors to prison advocates.
What it’s like to face down the coronavirus when you’re 96: Seattle's James Thompson has no shortage of survival tales. Now he can add the COVID-19 story of how he "crawled through broken glass with this thing, alone." If he can come out the other side, then so can we, columnist Danny Westneat writes.
