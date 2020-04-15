While distancing orders are still in place in many states and the new coronavirus continues to spread, a team of federal officials is working on a public health plan for how to reopen parts of the country. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he’s halting funding to the World Health Organization, accusing the organization of failing to do enough to stop the virus from spreading.

In Washington state, new modeling from a Bellevue research institute shows transmission of the virus has slowed more than expected in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, though the progress remains precarious. The number of confirmed infections and deaths in Washington is still rising, although at a generally slower pace in recent days. The state Department of Health confirmed an additional 156 diagnoses and 25 deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 10,694 cases and 541 deaths.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday evening.

