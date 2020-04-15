While distancing orders are still in place in many states and the new coronavirus continues to spread, a team of federal officials is working on a public health plan for how to reopen parts of the country. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he’s halting funding to the World Health Organization, accusing the organization of failing to do enough to stop the virus from spreading.
In Washington state, new modeling from a Bellevue research institute shows transmission of the virus has slowed more than expected in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, though the progress remains precarious. The number of confirmed infections and deaths in Washington is still rising, although at a generally slower pace in recent days. The state Department of Health confirmed an additional 156 diagnoses and 25 deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 10,694 cases and 541 deaths.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday evening.
Live updates:
School zone speed limits still in effect during some hours, but ticket cameras are off
Even though Seattle schools are closed, drivers traveling nearby should remember to go slowly because there may be families in the area picking up food, the city said this week.
Speed limits of 20 mph will be in effect and yellow lights will flash near 16 schools from 10:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. through June, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said.
The city will not turn on the cameras that issue tickets for speeding in school zones, despite an “uptick” in traveling speeds since Gov. Jay Inslee issued a stay-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, SDOT said.
For some students, school can be a critical source of food. At Seattle Public Schools, 32% of students are from low-income families and 4% of students are homeless. More than two dozen schools are providing food for pickup on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The fine for speeding in a school zone is $237. The city last year issued about 54,500 tickets with school-zone cameras, according to municipal court data.
SDOT said it will "consider other speed reduction measures" if speed increases continue.
Please don't come to the San Juans, visitors bureau says
The San Juan Islands love their visitors, and depend on them, but please, don't visit, don't come to your second home and don't moor your boat nearby, the islands' tourism bureau pleaded in a statement on its website.
"The health and safety of our island communities is our highest priority," the statement reads. "In light of concerns about the COVID-19 virus, the San Juan Islands Visitors Bureau is requesting visitors postpone all travel to the San Juans, including day trips, to limit the potential spread of the virus."
This advisory includes boaters who wish to anchor out or pick up a mooring buoy and people whose primary home is somewhere other than the San Juan Islands, the bureau said.
"Please help us manage the potential spread of the virus, and prevent overloading our limited health care and emergency care infrastructure by staying at your primary residence."
Going to the islands may provide some social distancing peace of mind, the statement says, but you will be jeopardizing a community with limited essential supplies and limited response resources.
The request is based on the San Juan County Health Officer’s directive to suspend all nonessential travel to and from the islands and close all lodgings to vacationers through May 4.
Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to be stuck at home
Get lost in a detective novel. Here are three gumshoes whose stories are worth devouring.
Neighborhood Eats headed to Bothell for takeout. Among our top picks there: tasty tacos, a big smoky burger and a delicious Thai soup.
A new streaming service has arrived. Pop the popcorn while we preview what you'll find this week on Peacock and other services.
“Happy weird birthday to you …” Check out how Seattle-area families are getting sweetly creative about celebrating kids' birthdays under lockdown.
The race to save restaurants: Will a $10,000 relief grant go far enough?
Hood Famous Cafe + Bar, in Seattle's Chinatown International District, is among 250 small businesses that got a $10,000 coronavirus relief grant from the city. Co-owners Chera Amlag and Geo Quibuyen are using the money to pay rent at two locations and save three jobs as they chase an "ambitious, stressful" plan to survive. Here's how the payouts are making a difference at other local eateries.
Taking more walks during the pandemic? Watch out
Many more of us are walking these days — and getting an up-close view of just how dicey local routes can be for pedestrians. Garry and Joyce Lingerfelt, above, are wishing for sidewalks and crosswalks in their Shoreline neighborhood, and others are calling on cities to turn some streets over to walkers and bicyclists. Here's what walkers say could be improved around our region.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Coronavirus transmission has slowed in the greater Seattle area and may have reached a critical threshold, new modeling suggests. But progress remains precarious, as leaders weigh how long to leave distancing orders in place.
Washington's young adults are getting slammed hardest financially by the pandemic, according to a new survey. FYI Guy digs into the data on how each generation is being affected.
The CDC and FEMA have a roadmap to reopen America. A draft gets down to the details on schools, summer camps, parks, restaurants and more. But "we're not there yet," the top U.S. infections disease expert says, calling President Donald Trump's May 1 target "a bit overly optimistic."
Trump says he's cutting off U.S. payments to the World Health Organization because "we have not been treated properly." The president accuses the WHO of failing to stop the virus' spread.
Don't stand so close to me in the store: Seattle-area grocery workers are getting overwhelmed as they try to enforce new safety measures. Shoppers — some trying to avoid each other, some not — are wandering in confusion and crashing their carts together.
Washington's small and midsize cities fear they'll be shut out of the federal stimulus package. The rules have leaders of cities like hard-hit Kirkland worrying "the whole system is going to break down." Sizable checks are going to Alaska Airlines and Sea-Tac Airport.
Six days. That's how long China's leaders waited to tell the public that a pandemic was likely brewing, newly obtained documents show. The virus spread silently as Wuhan hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people, and millions began traveling for Lunar New Year celebrations.
Which prisoners will go free? Gov. Jay Inslee's plan to release as many as 950 of them is drawing big concerns from people on all sides, ranging from sexual assault survivors to prison advocates.
What it’s like to face down the coronavirus when you’re 96: Seattle's James Thompson has no shortage of survival tales. Now he can add the COVID-19 story of how he "crawled through broken glass with this thing, alone." If he can come out the other side, then so can we, columnist Danny Westneat writes.
How to spend that stimulus check: Many Americans are using it for food, early evidence shows. But four recent Washington college grads are building up steam with their plan to boost local small businesses with the checks. Here's what you should know about the relief — which has people hurrying to catch up on filing their tax returns.
Coronavirus resources
- What to do if you're sick: Call your doctor and stay home
- Not sure what day it is? You're not alone
- Working from home? 8 important ergonomic tips plus how to look good (or at least not awful) in your Zoom meeting
- What you need to do to get your government stimulus check
- Tips for cleaning, disinfecting your home and your phone
- Sign up for breaking news alerts
- More on coronavirus »
How is this outbreak affecting you?What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news updates, April 14: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation
- EvergreenHealth doctor opens up about 'brush with death,' recovery after coronavirus
- New modeling shows slowing coronavirus transmission in Seattle area
- Coronavirus daily news updates, April 13: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation
- Can blood from coronavirus survivors cure others? Seattle hospitals to try experimental treatment