More than 500 people in Washington state have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and more than 10,500 have been diagnosed. While the number of infections continues to rise, more people are also starting to recover from the disease, offering hospitals a chance to try a promising, experimental treatment that derives from their donated blood.

While researchers test potential solutions, officials continue to urge people to stay away from each other to avoid spreading the virus. Gov. Jay Inslee declined to say in a Monday press conference if he still intends to reopen some businesses by May 4, though he noted that any plans to reopen the state’s economy will be closely coordinated with Oregon and California to ensure the virus remains contained across the West Coast.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday evening.