More than 500 people in Washington state have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and more than 10,500 have been diagnosed. While the number of infections continues to rise, more people are also starting to recover from the disease, offering hospitals a chance to try a promising, experimental treatment that derives from their donated blood.

While researchers test potential solutions, officials continue to urge people to stay away from each other to avoid spreading the virus. Gov. Jay Inslee declined to say in a Monday press conference if he still intends to reopen some businesses by May 4, though he noted that any plans to reopen the state’s economy will be closely coordinated with Oregon and California to ensure the virus remains contained across the West Coast.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday evening.

Live updates:

Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to be stuck at home

Consider hosting a virtual dinner party if you’re missing getting together with friends and family during the pandemic. (Jackie Varriano / The Seattle Times)
Coronavirus nixed your social life, but a virtual dinner party can help restore your spirits. Here’s how to host one, from picking the guests to planning the menu and avoiding (or laughing at) the awkwardness. In an era when quirky rituals matter more than ever, what's keeping you sane?

How to look good on Zoom: Here are tips on projecting a professional image that avoids unflattering light and, ew, nose hair.

Kids in the kitchen: Our favorite "MasterChef Junior" competitor, age 14, shares a recipe for raspberry jam that’s so good, you’ll want to eat it with a spoon.

Seattle-area fitness studios are transforming into online spaces "where people don't feel as lonely" after coronavirus pushed them online. And some say the changes will stick around after the virus eases.

—Kris Higginson
ER doctor: COVID-19 was 'pulling me down the drain'

EvergreenHealth’s Dr. Ryan Padgett believes he likely became infected with the new coronavirus during an “onslaught” of cases flowing into the emergency department earlier this spring. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
For Ryan Padgett, a 45-year-old doctor at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, it all started with minor aches and pains. Six days later, he was on a ventilator.

Padgett, one of the first front-line health care workers in Washington to test positive for COVID-19, is describing what happened as "this incredible team of 15 physicians over two hospitals refused to say, ‘We’re done.’" His story could help doctors nationwide better understand the virus and its effects.

Read his extraordinary survival story.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington state will set as many as 950 prisoners free. The emergency move, meant to limit coronavirus' spread, unlocks the doors for inmates who meet certain criteria.

Who gets to decide how our lives will start returning to normal? Governors in Washington and other West Coast states outlined the steps they'll take together under a new pact. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, says he has "total authority" and is assembling a council that's already raising concerns. But states largely have the right to call their own shots on this. Here's a Q&A on who can do what.

Americans are starting to get coronavirus relief payments. Here's a primer on who will receive them, when, what the chances are of another round, and more.

Seattle has picked the first 250 small businesses to get coronavirus relief grants. Here's what they are, and how the city decided among nearly 9,000 applicants.

Dozens of shops and restaurants in Ballard and across Seattle are closed and boarded up amid stay-home orders to fight the spread of the coronavirus. (Amanda Snyder / The Seattle Times)
Can blood from coronavirus survivors cure others? Seattle hospitals are calling for donors as they try a treatment with century-old roots.

Amazon plans to add 75,000 jobs — on top of the 100,000 it added in less than a month — as coronavirus drives huge demand for online shopping and delivery.

Deborah de los Angeles got an early morning call from Life Care Center of Kirkland, saying her mother was feverish with what appeared to be COVID-19. Less than 24 hours later, Twilla Morin, 85, was dead. Now de los Angeles is suing, accusing Life Care of negligence in failing to inform her family of the coronavirus outbreak.

The CIA has issued a warning about an unproven coronavirus treatment touted by Trump. The anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine has side effects including sudden death, the agency told its workers.

'I have to remain calm' amid frightening turbulence: Thousands of airline workers are still in the air, sharing the struggle to stay professional in an era when one passenger's cough is enough to draw icy stares from nearly everyone on board.

The Tour de France could be scrapped for the first time since 1946. The June start date for the world's most famous cycling race has been called off.

—Kris Higginson

Coronavirus resources

Seattle Times staff

