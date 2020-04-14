More than 500 people in Washington state have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and more than 10,500 have been diagnosed. While the number of infections continues to rise, more people are also starting to recover from the disease, offering hospitals a chance to try a promising, experimental treatment that derives from their donated blood.
While researchers test potential solutions, officials continue to urge people to stay away from each other to avoid spreading the virus. Gov. Jay Inslee declined to say in a Monday press conference if he still intends to reopen some businesses by May 4, though he noted that any plans to reopen the state’s economy will be closely coordinated with Oregon and California to ensure the virus remains contained across the West Coast.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday evening.
Girl Scouts cancel all in-person events through August
Girl Scouts of Western Washington has canceled all in-person Girl Scout programming through the end of August.
"We understand that this is disappointing, but as we continue to follow guidance of health officials, this step is in the best interest of our girls, families, volunteers, and staff," the organization's leader said in an email to scouting families. "We can’t take the chance of convening girls and volunteers early in the post-outbreak recovery period since other locations have seen infections spike as soon as they’ve relaxed mitigation efforts. The health and safety of our girls and volunteers is not worth the risk.
"However, despite being unable to meet in-person, Girl Scouts is not canceled," the message goes on to say. "We recently launched a new web page: Girl Scouts at Home. It provides our girls, families, volunteers and the public with opportunities for continued Girl Scout engagement during COVID-19."
—Christine Clarridge
Coronavirus causes delay to 2020 Census count
Conceding that its effort to count the nation’s population has been hamstrung by the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau said Monday it would ask Congress for a four-month delay in delivering the census data used to reapportion the House of Representatives and political districts nationwide.
In a news release, the bureau said it would ask that delivery of the final census figures be postponed to April 31, 2020 — 120 days beyond the existing Dec. 31 deadline. That would mean that state legislatures would get final population figures for drawing new maps as late as July 31, 2021. Delivery of that data normally is completed by the end of March.
The bureau also said it would extend the deadline for collecting census data, now Aug. 15, to Oct. 31, and would begin reopening its field offices — which have been shuttered since mid-March — sometime after June 1.
—Kris Higginson
ER doctor: COVID-19 was 'pulling me down the drain'
For Ryan Padgett, a 45-year-old doctor at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, it all started with minor aches and pains. Six days later, he was on a ventilator.
Padgett, one of the first front-line health care workers in Washington to test positive for COVID-19, is describing what happened as "this incredible team of 15 physicians over two hospitals refused to say, ‘We’re done.’" His story could help doctors nationwide better understand the virus and its effects.
Deborah de los Angeles got an early morning call from Life Care Center of Kirkland, saying her mother was feverish with what appeared to be COVID-19. Less than 24 hours later, Twilla Morin, 85, was dead. Now de los Angeles is suing, accusing Life Care of negligence in failing to inform her family of the coronavirus outbreak.
'I have to remain calm' amid frightening turbulence: Thousands of airline workers are still in the air, sharing the struggle to stay professional in an era when one passenger's cough is enough to draw icy stares from nearly everyone on board.
The Tour de France could be scrapped for the first time since 1946. The June start date for the world's most famous cycling race has been called off.
