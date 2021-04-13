Pierce, Cowlitz and Whitman counties will roll back to the second phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington plan. As part of the rollback, they will have to lower capacity limits for indoor spaces like restaurants and fitness centers to 25% occupancy, down from the current 50% cap. The increased restrictions, which take effect Friday, will cover more than 1 million Washingtonians, most of them in Pierce County.
Just past the stroke of midnight Monday, a few select establishments in England served their first drinks since being forced to close in January, and more than a year after the first of three national lockdowns was imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, The New York Times reports. Later in the morning, thousands of gyms, salons and retail stores opened their doors for the first time in months and thousands more pubs resumed business at noon, though they were limited to outdoor service.
Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be "paused"while reports of blood clots are investigated, the U.S. recommended this morning. More than 6.8 million doses have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no serious side effects.
