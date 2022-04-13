Schools across America are racing to make up for time they lost during the pandemic by budgeting billions of dollars for tutoring, summer camps and longer school days and trying to untangle which students need help most urgently after two years of disruptions. Data gathering by some of the country’s biggest school districts confirm what many had feared: Groups of students that already faced learning gaps before the pandemic, including Black and Hispanic students and those from low-income families, appear to be behind in even greater numbers now.

2021 was the deadliest year in U.S. history, with 3.465 million deaths — about 80,000 more than 2020’s record-setting total — according to preliminary death statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Though COVID-19 deaths rose to more than 415,000, up from 351,000 the year before, the coronavirus is not solely to blame. Preliminary CDC data also shows the crude death rate for cancer rose slightly, and rates continued to increase for diabetes, chronic liver disease and stroke. Drug overdose deaths also continued to rise, with provisional data through October suggesting the nation is on track to see at least 105,000 overdose deaths in 2021 — up from 93,000 the year before.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.