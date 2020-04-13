More than 500 people in Washington state have now died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and more than 10,000 have been diagnosed. While most of those have been in King County, the state’s most populous, some are worried about a different area becoming “the new epicenter of the disease” in Washington.
The number of new cases and deaths per day in our state continues to drop. That trend depends largely on people continuing to stay away from each other. Seattle officials closed many parks and beaches over the sunny weekend to discourage crowds — but hundreds still tried to make a trip out, only to be turned away by city employees and police.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday evening.
Live updates:
Navy reports first COVID-19 death from Roosevelt crew
A member of the crew of the coronavirus-infected USS Theodore Roosevelt warship died Monday of complications related to the disease, the Navy said.
The sailor, whose name and other identifying information were not publicly released pending notification of relatives, had tested positive for coronavirus on March 30 and was taken off the ship and placed in “isolation housing” along with four other sailors at the U.S. Navy base on Guam. On April 9, he was found unresponsive during a medical check and was moved to a local hospital’s intensive care unit.
The death Monday was the first among the crew of approximately 4,860, of which 585 had tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday. About 4,000 crew members have been moved ashore. A number have been kept aboard to attend to the enormous ship’s nuclear reactors and other sensitive systems.
The Roosevelt has been in a coronavirus crisis that prompted the Navy’s civilian leader, Thomas Modly, to fire the ship’s captain on April 2. Five days later, after having flown to the ship and delivered a speech in which he insulted the skipper, Capt. Brett E. Crozier, and criticized the crew for supporting Crozier, Modly resigned.
Read the story here.
Fighting crime in a pandemic
If you flip through crime reports from pandemics 101 years apart, a pattern emerges: Suspects just keep doing suspected things.
Take a look at the police blotter and see if you can figure out whether these entries came from 1918 or 2020.
Many crimes have dropped during this coronavirus pandemic, but there’s still plenty to keep police busy. Here’s what they’re seeing as they try to fight crime at a safe distance.
Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to be stuck at home
Take a journey in the kitchen. Each dish in this Mediterranean-inspired menu uses a few pantry staples. Top it off with "wacky cake," which requires no eggs, milk or butter.
The Weekly Wonder: Here are five things to pique your kids' interest, from eggshell geodes to driving a rover across Mars.
Join our "Dinner at a Movie" critics at noon today for a live discussion of "The Talented Mr. Ripley."
Here's help
Americans will start getting stimulus payments this week. A new IRS website aims to speed the relief to some low-income Americans who don’t file taxes. Here's how to submit your information.
If you're struggling with food anxiety — getting it, preparing it, eating it — you're not alone. Nutrition and mental-health experts share their advice and sensible tips.
One of the best things you can do for your mental health: Find tranquility in nature. Two UW scholars are explaining the "deep, compelling research" behind this comfort, and how to make the most of it.
Travelers and insurance companies are in uncharted waters. If the cruise line cancels your trip, should the travel insurance policy be refunded? Travel Troubleshooter wades in.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
When will this end, and what comes next? The virus won't go away, but lockdowns can't stay forever, either. Health officials and epidemiologists are trying to chart when and how to ease people into a new normal in Washington state. Graphics tell much of the story in this interactive look at the state of our state's coronavirus fight.
The U.S. economy may make a "rolling reentry" starting in May, the nation's top infectious-disease expert says. But will Dr. Anthony Fauci still have his own job? President Donald Trump, angered by Fauci's criticism, yesterday retweeted a call to fire him.
A free, 3D-printable mask designed in Seattle is the first of its kind to get federal approval. A small assembly line is operating in a local church, but anyone can download instructions.
Blood tests could play a key role in deciding whether millions of Americans can safely return to work and school. New dangers are emerging, though, in the "Wild West" of unregulated tests.
House flippers are seeing "big opportunities" in the pandemic, and that's worrying some community advocates. Here's what homeowners should know, and a look at how one company and its investors have left their mark on hundreds of King County homes.
When coronavirus kills, it's like death by drowning. That makes it look much like a familiar enemy, but doctors in the trenches are worried that the standard solutions are failing patients.
For the wealthy, distancing is different: Many are taking refuge in vacation homes. FYI Guy looks at Washington's vacation-home hot spots, where the influx is worrying year-round residents — including vulnerable retirees.
When will the rest of us travel again? Edmonds travel expert Rick Steves has his own predictions as analysts study what kinds of travel will come back first, and when.
WSU was teaching classes remotely long before the pandemic. Now, its educators and other online-learning experts are sharing how to do it effectively while keeping that vital spark alive.
"The whole game's changed" for college athletic recruiting. Local athletes are finding that getting a sports scholarship in a world with no sports is far from simple.
Coronavirus resources
- What to do if you're sick: Call your doctor and stay home
- 10 coronavirus myths debunked
- Working from home? 8 important ergonomic tips
- What you need to do to get your government stimulus check
- Tips for cleaning, disinfecting your home and your phone
- Sign up for breaking news alerts
- More on coronavirus »
How is this outbreak affecting you?What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news updates, April 12: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation
- Coronavirus flight: As the affluent head to Washington vacation homes, some year-rounders worry
- Inslee says more restrictions could be needed beyond the May 4 stay-home order to battle coronavirus
- When will this end, and what comes next? Health officials and epidemiologists are working to figure out Washington's coronavirus end game
- Coronavirus daily news updates, April 11: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation