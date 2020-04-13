More than 500 people in Washington state have now died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and more than 10,000 have been diagnosed. While most of those have been in King County, the state’s most populous, some are worried about a different area becoming “the new epicenter of the disease” in Washington.

The number of new cases and deaths per day in our state continues to drop. That trend depends largely on people continuing to stay away from each other. Seattle officials closed many parks and beaches over the sunny weekend to discourage crowds — but hundreds still tried to make a trip out, only to be turned away by city employees and police.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday evening.

