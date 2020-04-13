More than 500 people in Washington state have now died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and more than 10,000 have been diagnosed. While most of those have been in King County, the state’s most populous, some are worried about a different area becoming “the new epicenter of the disease” in Washington.
The number of new cases and deaths per day in our state continues to drop. That trend depends largely on people continuing to stay away from each other. Seattle officials closed many parks and beaches over the sunny weekend to discourage crowds — but hundreds still tried to make a trip out, only to be turned away by city employees and police.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday evening.
Fighting crime in a pandemic
If you flip through crime reports from pandemics 101 years apart, a pattern emerges: Suspects just keep doing suspected things.
The U.S. economy may make a "rolling reentry" starting in May, the nation's top infectious-disease expert says. But will Dr. Anthony Fauci still have his own job? President Donald Trump, angered by Fauci's criticism, yesterday retweeted a call to fire him.
A free, 3D-printable mask designed in Seattle is the first of its kind to get federal approval. A small assembly line is operating in a local church, but anyone can download instructions.
Blood tests could play a key role in deciding whether millions of Americans can safely return to work and school. New dangers are emerging, though, in the "Wild West" of unregulated tests.
House flippers are seeing "big opportunities" in the pandemic, and that's worrying some community advocates. Here's what homeowners should know, and a look at how one company and its investors have left their mark on hundreds of King County homes.
