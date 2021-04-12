By
 

Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce Monday if any counties have to move backward because of rising COVID-19 cases. Currently, all counties in the state are in Phase 3.

But nearly 70 state business organizations have urged Inslee to delay that decision for three weeks, saying a return to more restrictive coronavirus standards in some counties would hurt businesses.

Moving some counties back to Phase 2 would punish struggling businesses while doing little to stop the spread of COVID, the business groups said in a letter sent Friday night to Inslee.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Will your county have to go back to Phase 2 of reopening? We'll find out today as Gov. Jay Inslee takes a look at key coronavirus numbers after making a change that's likely to keep many counties in Phase 3. Here's a refresher on what life looks like in each phase.

Vaccinated adults + unvaccinated kids = summer dilemmas. Public health experts are providing a road map by explaining how they plan to vacation with their own families.

In three days, every Washingtonian age 16 and up will be eligible for a vaccine. Seattleites can already register to get notifications of vaccine appointments. Here's our guide to getting yours, and the latest CDC guidelines on what vaccinated people can and can't do safely.

Skin rashes are popping up after vaccines in a small number of people — but that shouldn't deter patients from getting the second shot, doctors say. Instead, it could be a "good thing."

A pandemic silver lining: Your routine flu shot may be taking a big leap forward.

Things we don't need back after the pandemic: There are the obvious ones, like terrible commutes and corporate retreats. But Ron Judd has some quirkier items to throw out, too. His won't-miss list is a fun read.

