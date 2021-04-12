Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce Monday if any counties have to move backward because of rising COVID-19 cases. Currently, all counties in the state are in Phase 3.

But nearly 70 state business organizations have urged Inslee to delay that decision for three weeks, saying a return to more restrictive coronavirus standards in some counties would hurt businesses.

Moving some counties back to Phase 2 would punish struggling businesses while doing little to stop the spread of COVID, the business groups said in a letter sent Friday night to Inslee.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

