Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce Monday if any counties have to move backward because of rising COVID-19 cases. Currently, all counties in the state are in Phase 3.

But nearly 70 state business organizations have urged Inslee to delay that decision for three weeks, saying a return to more restrictive coronavirus standards in some counties would hurt businesses.

Moving some counties back to Phase 2 would punish struggling businesses while doing little to stop the spread of COVID, the business groups said in a letter sent Friday night to Inslee.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

US colleges divided over requiring student vaccinations

U.S. colleges hoping for a return to normalcy next fall are weighing how far they should go in urging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including whether they should — or legally can — require it.

Universities including Rutgers, Brown, Cornell and Northeastern recently told students they must get vaccinated before returning to campus next fall. They hope to achieve herd immunity on campus, which they say would allow them to loosen spacing restrictions in classrooms and dorms. But some colleges are leaving the decision to students, and others believe they can’t legally require vaccinations.

The question looms large as more colleges plan to shift back from remote to in-person instruction. Many schools have launched vaccination blitzes to get students immunized before they leave for the summer. At some schools, the added requirement is meant to encourage holdouts and to build confidence that students and faculty will be safe on campus.

—Collin Binkley, The Associated Press
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Will your county have to go back to Phase 2 of reopening? We'll find out today as Gov. Jay Inslee takes a look at key coronavirus numbers after making a change that's likely to keep many counties in Phase 3. Here's a refresher on what life looks like in each phase.

Vaccinated adults + unvaccinated kids = summer dilemmas. Public health experts are providing a road map by explaining how they plan to vacation with their own families.

In three days, every Washingtonian age 16 and up will be eligible for a vaccine. Seattleites can already register to get notifications of vaccine appointments. Here's our guide to getting yours, and the latest CDC guidelines on what vaccinated people can and can't do safely.

Skin rashes are popping up after vaccines in a small number of people — but that shouldn't deter patients from getting the second shot, doctors say. Instead, it could be a "good thing."

A pandemic silver lining: Your routine flu shot may be taking a big leap forward.

Things we don't need back after the pandemic: There are the obvious ones, like terrible commutes and corporate retreats. But Ron Judd has some quirkier items to throw out, too. His won't-miss list is a fun read.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

