COVAX, a United Nations backed program working to distribute vaccines to poorer countries, is not accepting donations at the moment, according to a health ministry spokesperson.
Shanghai eases 2-week shutdown, letting some residents out
Some residents of Shanghai were allowed out of their homes as the city of 25 million eased a two-week-old shutdown Tuesday after a video posted online showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket.
About 6.6 million people can go outdoors, but some must stay in their own neighborhoods, the online news outlet The Paper reported, citing city officials. The government said some markets and pharmacies would reopen.
A health official warned Shanghai doesn’t have the virus under control despite easing restrictions.
“The epidemic is in a period of rapid growth,” said Lei Zhenglong of the National Health Commission at a news conference. “Community transmission has not been effectively contained.”
The abrupt closure of most businesses starting March 28 and orders to stay home left the public fuming about lack of access to food and medicine. People who test positive for the virus are forced into sprawling temporary quarantine facilities criticized by some as crowded and unsanitary.
Tracking COVID’s unequal, unpredictable toll across Washington state
For most of the pandemic, coronavirus surges followed a now-familiar pattern.
Cases rose first, then a few weeks later, hospitalizations followed. And after a month or so, deaths rose, too.
But during the most recent wave, fueled by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, something changed. Not only were reinfections and breakthrough infections more common than before, the data also showed the death rate bucked the trend.
Infections and hospitalizations soared, yet the number of deaths remained relatively low. At the peak of the delta wave last summer, the death rate was 12% lower than the hospitalization rate. During omicron, it was 20% lower.
A recent Seattle Times analysis of the state’s COVID-19 death data also found that omicron’s surge hit some parts of the state harder than others, including in Southwestern and Eastern Washington, where factors like levels of immunity, weather, behavioral differences and socioeconomic status, among others, could have played a part in transmission.
While deaths did rise during the omicron surge — more than 2,000 Washingtonians died between mid-December and mid-February — they increased at a much slower rate than during the delta wave.