Meanwhile, health officials are trying to figure out how and when this will all end — and whether a new regime of massive testing and continued rolling closures can protect vulnerable populations, even people start to resume a semblance of normal life again.
Mask designed in Seattle is first of its kind to get federal approval
Onetime Microsoft executive Jonathan Roberts knows that not all 3D-printed personal protective equipment being produced for the nation’s coronavirus response is created equal.
The past few weeks have thrust 3D printing technology into the spotlight as entrepreneurs and well-doers scramble to convert factories, shops and even home basements into makeshift assembly lines to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers. Once best known for a Texas company’s nationwide distributing of blueprints for homemade handguns, 3D printing is now viewed as a potential lifesaver in the race to get masks, visors, shields and other PPE to those needing them most.
But amid concerns about the effectiveness of PPE made from 3D printers, Roberts used his connections at Seattle-based nonprofits and tech firms to fast-track a solution both with federal approval and broad distribution.
Some farm workers worry about becoming Washington state’s new coronavirus epicenter
In the Yakima Valley, as in the Puget Sound region, this is a difficult spring shadowed by a pandemic. But in this rural part of the state, much of the work cannot be done from home. It unfolds in the fields, orchards and packing houses essential to keeping grocery stores stocked with food.
With the growing season under way, employers, farmworker advocates and state officials are wrestling with redefining workplace safety, a task that eventually will spread to other parts of the economy when the governor’s stay-at-home order is relaxed.
The coronavirus creates special challenges for agriculture. By summer, some 80,000 workers find jobs in Washington agriculture, including more than 20,000 recruited from Mexico and other nations under temporary visas.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of the hospital
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the coronavirus as the U.K. on Sunday became the fourth European country to surpass 10,000 virus-related deaths.
Johnson’s office said he left St. Thomas’ Hospital and will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house.
“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work,” the statement said. “He wishes to thank everybody at St. Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.”
Johnson had been in the hospital for a week and had spent three nights in the intensive care unit. Earlier in the day, he said he owes his life to the National Health Service medical workers who treated him.
How many will be infected? How many will die? Our best guesses are still only guesses, overshadowed by uncertainty.
How many have already been infected? Tens of thousands of tests have been run, but nowhere near enough to map the virus’ full spread.
Do doctors and nurses have the protection they need? Not really, exposing them and their patients and families to dire risk.
Still, there is evidence for optimism. Our hospitals were going to be overrun. That danger seems to have passed. Those 500 ventilators the federal government sent us? Didn’t need 'em. The 250-bed emergency field hospital? The Army unpacked it one week and packed it up the next.
As models increasingly show that Washington state is flattening the curve, The Seattle Times dispatched reporters to examine critical issues, from COVID-19 deaths to hospitalizations to supply chains for critical protective and testing equipment. The goal: to get a better sense of where we are now — what we know, and what we don’t.