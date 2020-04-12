The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus surpassed Italy’s for the highest in the world, pushing past 20,000 on Saturday, with more than half a million infections. In Washington, confirmed infections passed the 10,000 mark, with 491 deaths, according to the latest state Department of Health figures. Some affluent families are fleeing for vacation homes. Seattle and King County are taking steps to protect homeless people, but are falling short by some measures.

Meanwhile, health officials are trying to figure out how and when this will all end — and whether a new regime of massive testing and continued rolling closures can protect vulnerable populations, even people start to resume a semblance of normal life again.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday evening.