With Gov. Jay Inslee set to announce Monday whether some Washington counties will be pushed back into more restrictive coronavirus rules, nearly 70 state business organizations are pressing him to hold off any such move.

All counties are now in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus restrictions. Moving counties back into Phase 2 would hurt struggling businesses while doing little to halt the spread of the COVID-19, the groups said in a letter.

Inslee last week altered public-health criteria to make it easier for counties to remain in their current phases.

Meanwhile, the state Legislature looks close to passing a first-in-the-nation bill that would guarantee low-income tenants the right to legal representation when faced with an eviction. The state’s eviction moratorium is set to expire June 30, leading to fears of a surge in people being forced out of their apartments.

