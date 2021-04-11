With Gov. Jay Inslee set to announce Monday whether some Washington counties will be pushed back into more restrictive coronavirus rules, nearly 70 state business organizations are pressing him to hold off any such move.
All counties are now in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus restrictions. Moving counties back into Phase 2 would hurt struggling businesses while doing little to halt the spread of the COVID-19, the groups said in a letter.
Meanwhile, the state Legislature looks close to passing a first-in-the-nation bill that would guarantee low-income tenants the right to legal representation when faced with an eviction. The state’s eviction moratorium is set to expire June 30, leading to fears of a surge in people being forced out of their apartments.
How Epidemiologists Are Planning to Vacation With Their Unvaccinated Kids
Families are facing a dilemma this year: They are itching to take a summer vacation, but their kids are not vaccinated. What to do?
The mental gymnastics involved in answering this question are exhausting.Our decision-making is clouded by unanswered questions about immunity, virus mutations and what case numbers will look like in the summer.
The most conservative approach would be to wait a while longer and see how things shake out. But people are burned out from lockdowns, and vacation venues are selling out. At this point, all we really want to know is: What can we do this summer?
So we asked epidemiologists and other public health experts — a pretty cautious group — what they are planning for their own summer vacations.
For immigrants, IDs prove to be a barrier to a dose of protection
Immigrants have been turned away from pharmacies and other places after being asked for driver’s licenses, Social Security numbers or health insurance cards – specific documentation not mandated by states or the federal government but often requested at vaccination sites across the country.
Often the request comes in English, a language many of the vaccine-seekers don’t fully understand.
Some state agencies and businesses that provide vaccinations have acknowledged the problem and vowed that it will stop.
Maria Sousa’s family wasn’t willing to take the risk.