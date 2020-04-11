Editor’s note: This is a live account of updates from Saturday, April 11, as the events unfolded. Click here to find the latest extended coverage of the outbreak of the coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2; the illness it causes, COVID-19; and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

Although researchers say Washington has begun to successfully flatten the curve of coronavirus infections, Gov. Jay Inslee said Friday that it’s possible he will extend restrictions beyond his stay-at-home order to prevent further spread of the virus. Meanwhile, state and local health officials continue to analyze COVID-19 numbers, releasing preliminary data that indicate that people of color, particularly Hispanics or Latinos, are disproportionately affected by the outbreak.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Washington continues to grow, though at a slower rate. As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the state has confirmed 9,887 people infected with the virus, including 475 who have died.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday evening.