The number of COVID-19 cases in Washington continues to grow, though at a slower rate. As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the state has confirmed 9,887 people infected with the virus, including 475 who have died.
What Seatle has - and hasn't - done to protect homeless population from COVID-19
When the novel coronavirus killed its first U.S. victim in King County, local officials knew that the spreading virus posed unique risks to the more than 11,100 people in the Seattle area who do not have homes, and, in many cases, access to basic hygiene services.
To date, shelter outbreaks in cities like San Francisco and Boston outpace what’s been seen in the Seattle area. But while the city and the county have worked to create resources to protect the region’s homeless population, the response falls short of what experts and homeless-service providers say is needed.
City and county efforts have focused on three areas: opening new overnight shelters to decrease crowding in existing shelters; creating isolation, quarantine and recovery units; and installing additional hygiene services for people living outside.
—Sydney Brownstone and Anna Patrick
What's next? Seattle scientist says massive testing and cellphone tracking
With hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 being reported statewide every day, the virus hasn’t vanished — and it never will.
Though an influential University of Washington model suggests deaths and hospitalizations may have peaked in the state, lifting restrictions too soon could cause cases to rebound to even higher levels than before, health officials warn.
But lockdowns can’t go on indefinitely, either. President Donald Trump, who extended federal social-distancing guidelines through April, is pushing to restart businesses by early May or even sooner.
Keeping the virus under control in the long term will require an ambitious strategy that one Seattle scientist calls “the Apollo program of our times.”
The basic approach is no different than for any other epidemic: Identify those who become infected, as well as those who have been exposed, and isolate them. But that would mean a massive scale-up of testing and contact tracing, at a time when even nursing homes can’t get enough test kits and public health agencies are swamped.
Trevor Bedford, the Fred Hutch computational biologist who made the moonshot analogy, says what’s needed is new technology, including simple home tests and the use of cellphone location data to alert people who may have been exposed. Some epidemiologists say it could be necessary to impose intermittent lockdowns through the end of the year, to keep hospitals from being flooded with patients.
If the strategies work, they will buy time for the development of lifesaving treatments and a vaccine.
“People really do need to understand the sad truth here, related to the fact that we’re not going to be able to stop this outbreak,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health -- Seattle & King County. “We’re trying to manage it, but people will continue to get sick. People will continue to get critically ill. People will continue to die.”
