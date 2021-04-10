A few days before an evaluation of each Washington county’s coronavirus metrics, Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday altered the criteria used to determine whether a county moves from one COVID-19 reopening phase to another, making it easier for counties to remain in their current phases.

Meanwhile, local and state health officials are discouraging Washingtonians from making long trips across the state to get vaccinated — despite eligibility requirements — because doses are allocated to counties based on population and equity, and making an appointment could potentially take one away from a someone who lives or works in that area.

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say those who are vaccinated can travel without quarantining before and afterwards, Seattleites are gearing up to navigate the ways the pandemic has changed how we travel.

