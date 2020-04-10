In Seattle’s most recent effort to keep people from crowding together and potentially spreading the new coronavirus, officials announced Thursday that more than a dozen of its largest and most popular parks will be closed this weekend. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Thursday that he hopes to reopen much of the country “very, very, very, very soon,” raising concerns among medical experts and economists of a possible COVID-19 resurgence if Americans return to their normal lives before the virus is truly stamped out.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Washington continues to grow, though at a slower rate. As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the state has confirmed 9,608 people infected with the virus, including 446 who have died.

Throughout today, on this page, we'll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday evening.