In Seattle’s most recent effort to keep people from crowding together and potentially spreading the new coronavirus, officials announced Thursday that more than a dozen of its largest and most popular parks will be closed this weekend. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Thursday that he hopes to reopen much of the country “very, very, very, very soon,” raising concerns among medical experts and economists of a possible COVID-19 resurgence if Americans return to their normal lives before the virus is truly stamped out.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Washington continues to grow, though at a slower rate. As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the state has confirmed 9,608 people infected with the virus, including 446 who have died.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday evening.

(Illustration by Stephanie Hays / The Seattle Times)
What's it like to watch all nine "Star Wars" movies in a row? There was no better time to find out, so our intrepid staffer set out on his brave journey across the galaxy. Here are more favorite movie franchises to binge-watch, plus our top picks from all the great live-streaming music.

"Saturday Night Live" is coming back this weekend, bringing much-needed laughs at a safe distance.

We've pulled together more ideas for weekend fun to be had at home.

What’s bringing you joy or keeping you grounded during the pandemic? We'd like to hear your story.

—Kris Higginson
The Monroe Correctional Complex, where a disturbance due to coronavirus concerns occurred Wednesday night. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
Gov. Jay Inslee might free some prisoners after tensions erupted over coronavirus fears this week. Yesterday, the governor scolded inmates involved in a major disturbance at Monroe Correctional Complex, but he said he may propose the release of some nonviolent offenders. Inmates are describing what led to the disturbance, and stepping up their legal fight to force the state to drastically thin out prison populations.

Seattle has a problem: The weather is too nice. The city is closing major parks and beaches this weekend to keep them from getting too crowded, and police may cite violators. Remember these distancing guidelines if you go outside, which will be tempting with this mostly cheerful forecast.

President Donald Trump is pushing to reopen much of the country by May 1, but some medical experts are fearing a second viral wave.

Nearly a half-million Washingtonians have been left jobless by the pandemic, and the state is bracing for a "tsunami" of new unemployment claims.

"I know how to get anything made." This is the improbable story of how a small Seattle business joined forces with UW Medicine and Amazon in a frenzied effort to airlift the makings for coronavirus tests, perhaps the most important metric as officials consider lifting social-distancing restrictions. Amazon is also building its own testing lab.

Many of Washington's 165,000 students with disabilities are still waiting for the education that the state owes them. Remote learning is revving up in some places, but teachers, students and families are facing big hurdles.

Furniture is stacked at the closed Robertson Elementary School in Yakima. School closures amid the coronavirus pandemic have been particularly hard on special-needs students and their families. (Amanda Ray / The Associated Press)
The virus is spreading through U.S. meat plants, where thousands of low-wage workers stand elbow to elbow. Consumers could see a ripple effect in stores, one analyst says, "if workers don't feel safe" — and many don't.

Shuttered local golf-course operators are teed off. They're making the case that Gov. Jay Inslee should grant them an exception to his shutdown order.

The pandemic is putting globalization in the crosshairs, with significant consequences for the Seattle area. Trashing the world order will make us sicker, columnist Jon Talton writes.

The charred Notre Dame cathedral had a socially distant rebirth to mark Good Friday. Go inside and watch the service.

​​​​​​​Awwwwoooooooo! Many Americans are taking a moment every evening to let it all out with primal howling. Is it a wrenching sound from the depths of the pandemic, or the best part of the day? That depends on the howler.

Five school-aged kids and only one computer: A Seattle Times reader reached out after hearing about a family's predicament, and the gesture spawned a tech exchange to help students learn online. The simple process comes from "a place of love and compassion" — and it's already working. But more donors are needed.

Chris Wilkins, right, donates two used laptops to first grade teacher Nisha Daniel, left, on April 9, 2020 as part of Southeast Seattle Education Coalition’s Student Tech Exchange, a grassroots effort to get technology to kids who need it. (Anne Hillman / The Seattle Times)
—Kris Higginson

Seattle Times staff

