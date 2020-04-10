The number of COVID-19 cases in Washington continues to grow, though at a slower rate. As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the state has confirmed 9,608 people infected with the virus, including 446 who have died.
Experimental drug may have helped ER doctor recover from COVID-19
The EvergreenHealth emergency room doctor who was placed on life support after contracting COVID-19 has been released from the hospital and is recovering, perhaps helped by an experimental drug.
Ryan Padgett was of the first two ER physicians in the country known to have become critically ill from the coronavirus.
Padgett was first treated at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland and then moved to Swedish Medical Center in Seattle where doctors tried an experimental drug called Actemra, KOMO News reported, which hospital staff said they believe aided his recovery.
Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to be stuck at home
Gov. Jay Inslee might free some prisoners after tensions erupted over coronavirus fears this week. Yesterday, the governor scolded inmates involved in a major disturbance at Monroe Correctional Complex, but he said he may propose the release of some nonviolent offenders. Inmates are describing what led to the disturbance, and stepping up their legal fight to force the state to drastically thin out prison populations.
Many of Washington's 165,000 students with disabilities are still waiting for the education that the state owes them. Remote learning is revving up in some places, but teachers, students and families are facing big hurdles.
Awwwwoooooooo! Many Americans are taking a moment every evening to let it all out with primal howling. Is it a wrenching sound from the depths of the pandemic, or the best part of the day? That depends on the howler.
