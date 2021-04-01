After a year of hunkering down through the COVID-19 pandemic, and months of deciphering complicated tiers and phases for who in Washington can get a vaccine, Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday simplified things: everyone 16 years and older can go for a dose starting April 15. The announcement is a dramatic expansion of vaccine eligibility, and it came the same day that roughly two million Washingtonians, including manufacturing and food service workers, first became eligible for doses of their own.

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that it would sell middle seats on flights starting May 1, more than a year after it decided to leave them empty to promote distancing, The New York Times reported. Other airlines had blocked middle seats early in the pandemic, but Delta held out the longest by several months and is the last of the four big U.S. airlines to get rid of the policy.

Russia has registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine for dogs, cats, minks, foxes and other animals, the country’s agriculture safety watchdog said Wednesday. Citing Russia’s Tass News Agency, The Washington Post reported the vaccine, called Carnivak-Cov, was developed by scientists at the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, also known as Rosselkhoznadzor. While many scientists say the virus causing COVID-19 initially jumped from bats to humans, perhaps through another intermediary, infections have since been reported worldwide in animals, from zoos to mink farms.

