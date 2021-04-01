By
 

After a year of hunkering down through the COVID-19 pandemic, and months of deciphering complicated tiers and phases for who in Washington can get a vaccine, Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday simplified things: everyone 16 years and older can go for a dose starting April 15. The announcement is a dramatic expansion of vaccine eligibility, and it came the same day that roughly two million Washingtonians, including manufacturing and food service workers, first became eligible for doses of their own.

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that it would sell middle seats on flights starting May 1, more than a year after it decided to leave them empty to promote distancing, The New York Times reported. Other airlines had blocked middle seats early in the pandemic, but Delta held out the longest by several months and is the last of the four big U.S. airlines to get rid of the policy.

Russia has registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine for dogs, cats, minks, foxes and other animals, the country’s agriculture safety watchdog said Wednesday. Citing Russia’s Tass News Agency, The Washington Post reported the vaccine, called Carnivak-Cov, was developed by scientists at the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, also known as Rosselkhoznadzor. While many scientists say the virus causing COVID-19 initially jumped from bats to humans, perhaps through another intermediary, infections have since been reported worldwide in animals, from zoos to mink farms.

Pope opens final Holy Week services, skips Last Supper rite

Cardinals attend a Chrism Mass celebrated by Pope Francis inside St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 1, 2021. During the Mass the Pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, pool)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis opened the solemn final days of Holy Week with a morning Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica but planned to skip the traditional Thursday afternoon service that commemorates Jesus’ Last Supper with his apostles.

The Vatican didn’t explain why the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, would preside instead over the Vatican’s main Holy Thursday afternoon service.

Francis, who is 84 and suffers frequent bouts of sciatica nerve pain, may have opted to delegate the service given his busy liturgical schedule over the coming days that culminates with Easter Sunday Mass. In other years, Francis traveled to a prison or refugee center for the Holy Thursday service, which usually involves a foot-washing ritual that is meant to symbolize Jesus’ willingness to serve.

For the second year in a row, the foot-washing ceremony was canceled due to coronavirus health restrictions. And all the Vatican’s Holy Week events were being celebrated before limited numbers of masked faithful to respect COVID-19 health and social distancing norms.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
World trade body chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Trade Organization called Thursday for expanded capability in developing countries to manufacture vaccines, saying the gaping imbalance in access to coronavirus vaccines that mostly favors rich, developed countries was unacceptable.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she supports the creation of a framework that would give developing countries “some automaticity and access to manufacture vaccines with technology transfer” during future pandemics, decrying the “vaccine inequity” of the current one.

“The idea that 70% of vaccines today have been administered only by 10 countries is really not acceptable,” Okonjo-Iweala told reporters while hosting French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire at WTO’s Geneva headquarters.

Scores of the trade body’s member nations have backed efforts led by South Africa and India to get the WTO to grant a temporary waiver of its intellectual property pact to help boost COVID-19 vaccine production at a time of insufficient supplies.

Some wealthier countries and those with strong pharmaceutical industries oppose the idea, saying it would crimp future innovation.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

Catch up on the past 24 hours

All Washington adults will be eligible for vaccines starting April 15, Gov. Jay Inslee announced yesterday. That doesn't mean everyone will score a shot right away, of course, but here's the hoped-for timeline. To help meet demand, Seattle has opened a new vaccine site (this map shows all four). A few more helpful resources: our guide to getting your vaccine, a quick visual look at who's eligible when, and advice on managing the side effects. 

So … why this has taken longer than in other states? As vaccine envy grows, Washington is still one of the best states in the country at one piece of the vaccination process. The vaccine leader here, who's been working 18-hour days, is talking about what the state is doing to ease frustration.

The Seattle area is tops in the nation for people who are itching to get vaccinated. FYI Guy looks into how attitudes have changed here, and why. Many health care workers still seem reluctant to get shots, though. If you're one of them, we'd like to hear from you.

Yes, you could still spread the virus after vaccination. Virus specialists are explaining why "we still have to be cautious."

When will kids get vaccines? That day, crucial for ending the pandemic, is coming closer as the youngest Americans bear some of COVID-19's heaviest burdens.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

