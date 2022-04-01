By
 

The $15.6 billion COVID-19 response package could shrink to $10 billion as conversations continue, according to lawmakers.

The money would be used to purchase vaccines, treatments and tests, which officials have said are dwindling, in order to make them accessible to people at no cost.

As the omicron surge in South Korea slows, officials announced they will ease some pandemic restrictions, including raising the capacity limit on private social gatherings from eight to ten people.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Navigating the pandemic

More

South Korea eases distancing amid slowing omicron spread

South Korea will ease some of its pandemic restrictions starting next week as officials express cautious hope the worst of its omicron outbreak has passed.

The limit on private social gatherings will be raised from eight to 10 people starting Monday, while restaurants, bars and other indoor spaces can stay open an hour later, until midnight, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.

Officials said most social distancing restrictions could be removed, except for an indoor mask mandate, if the outbreak further slows and the medical response remains stable over the next two weeks.

Read the full story here.

—Kim Tong-Hyung, The Associated Press
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories