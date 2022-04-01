The $15.6 billion COVID-19 response package could shrink to $10 billion as conversations continue, according to lawmakers.

The money would be used to purchase vaccines, treatments and tests, which officials have said are dwindling, in order to make them accessible to people at no cost.

As the omicron surge in South Korea slows, officials announced they will ease some pandemic restrictions, including raising the capacity limit on private social gatherings from eight to ten people.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.