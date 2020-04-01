Another recent hurdle for our state: Technical difficulties. The Department of Health hasn’t reported the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in several days. The department blames a flood of data swamping the state’s disease-reporting system. The problems are partially blinding health officials and the public to the latest information about the disease’s spread. As of 11:59 p.m. March 28, Washington had 4,896 cases and 195 deaths.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday night.
Disinfect your car before you put those hands on the steering wheel. The right disinfectants, applied in the right places (not just the obvious ones), can kill the coronavirus.
How to get your government stimulus check: They'll arrive automatically for some people, but others — including senior citizens and low-income people who might not traditionally file tax returns — need to take action.
Limited testing leaves senior care facilities 'flying in the dark'
Careage of Whidbey discovered a widespread outbreak — at least 27 residents and 20 employees — because, unlike other nursing homes, it tested everyone there.
As nursing home residents' families raise concerns about a lack of testing, a Seattle Times analysis identified at least 90 facilities in the state with outbreaks, and more than 500 cases among their residents and employees.
An 8-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer for $40? The state has warned five Washington businesses to stop price-gouging on Amazon.
A Bellevue dentist is accused of setting fireto masks and medical gowns in an attempt to burn down his office. The dentist, who was being evicted over a failure to pay rent, has been charged with arson.
