While staying at home and keeping away from others helps, the White House says the U.S. could still see 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the next two weeks from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Hospitals are preparing for an onslaught of patients. While Washington state has so far received 500 ventilators from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile of medical supplies, it might not get all the gear it requested.

Another recent hurdle for our state: Technical difficulties. The Department of Health hasn’t reported the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in several days. The department blames a flood of data swamping the state’s disease-reporting system. The problems are partially blinding health officials and the public to the latest information about the disease’s spread. As of 11:59 p.m. March 28, Washington had 4,896 cases and 195 deaths.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday night.

Shoppers come out of a Costco wearing homemade masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is “looking at new data” on whether these kinds of masks offer valuable protection to individuals or those around them. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)

Should you wear a mask? The CDC is "looking at new data" as it weighs whether to advise the public to use face coverings or homemade masks. But don't hog the kind that medical workers need, experts say.

Disinfect your car before you put those hands on the steering wheel. The right disinfectants, applied in the right places (not just the obvious ones), can kill the coronavirus.

How to get your government stimulus check: They'll arrive automatically for some people, but others — including senior citizens and low-income people who might not traditionally file tax returns — need to take action.

Small business owners, too, can get help under the federal relief package. Here's who qualifies and how to apply for a loan.

But watch out for scams. As the stimulus rolls out, fraudsters are already trying to take advantage, Washington's attorney general says.

—Kris Higginson
Limited testing leaves senior care facilities 'flying in the dark'

Careage of Whidbey discovered a widespread outbreak — at least 27 residents and 20 employees — because, unlike other nursing homes, it tested everyone there.

As nursing home residents' families raise concerns about a lack of testing, a Seattle Times analysis identified at least 90 facilities in the state with outbreaks, and more than 500 cases among their residents and employees.

Read the Times Watchdog story.

—Kris Higginson

The virus is spreading on a Navy aircraft carrier. The USS Theodore Roosevelt's captain is begging commanders to take the warship out of duty to save lives.

All cruise ships must remain at sea "indefinitely," the Coast Guard has ordered. Thousands of passengers are aboard, many of them ill.

Gas sales are plummeting as coronavirus hits hard — yet pump prices aren't dropping much. Why? It has to do with a bit of psychology amid the upheaval that local stations are seeing.

An 8-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer for $40? The state has warned five Washington businesses to stop price-gouging on Amazon.

A Bellevue dentist is accused of setting fire to masks and medical gowns in an attempt to burn down his office. The dentist, who was being evicted over a failure to pay rent, has been charged with arson.

Are the coronavirus closures good for the environment, at least? In some ways, yes, but efforts to "flatten the curve" by staying home haven't dented a different curve that's also of great importance to humanity.

Washington is No. 1 in voter turnout so far, despite our coronavirus outbreak. And it's for a reason the president thinks is "crazy," columnist Danny Westneat writes.

How one country is keeping deaths low: Germany sprang into action long before most people had heard of COVID-19.

Here's what else is happening as the virus spreads around the nation and world.

—Kris Higginson

