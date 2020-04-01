While staying at home and keeping away from others helps, the White House says the U.S. could still see 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the next two weeks from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Hospitals are preparing for an onslaught of patients. While Washington state has so far received 500 ventilators from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile of medical supplies, it might not get all the gear it requested.

Another recent hurdle for our state: Technical difficulties. The Department of Health hasn’t reported the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in several days. The department blames a flood of data swamping the state’s disease-reporting system. The problems are partially blinding health officials and the public to the latest information about the disease’s spread. As of 11:59 p.m. March 28, Washington had 4,896 cases and 195 deaths.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday night.