Cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to be confirmed around Washington state. In total, 19 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease.

Residents around the Puget Sound region have faced an ongoing state of uncertainty about how the virus’ spread affects them and their daily lives.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we'll be posting Seattle Times journalists' updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.