Cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to be confirmed around Washington state. In total, 19 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease.

Residents around the Puget Sound region have faced an ongoing state of uncertainty about how the virus’ spread affects them and their daily lives.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Dow drops 1,500 points as oil price plunge shocks markets

Trader Gregory Rowe prepares for the day’s activity on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, March 9, 2020. Trading in Wall Street futures was halted after they fell by more than the daily limit of 5%. (Richard Drew / The Associated Press)
NEW YORK — Fear is gripping financial markets around the world as stock prices and bond yields plunge on worries about the effects of the new coronavirus.

The most violent drops came from the oil markets, where prices cratered more than 20% Monday. But moves in stocks and bond yields were nearly as breathtaking. In the United States, the S&P 500 plunged 7% in the first few minutes of trading, and losses were so sharp that trading was halted.

—The Associated Press

What to know about travel during the outbreak

Alicia Smith cleans her surroundings on an American Airlines flight to Washington from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Mich., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Alyssa Schukar / The New York Times)
Catch up on major developments over the weekend

