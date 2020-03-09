Cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to be confirmed around Washington state. In total, 19 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease.
Residents around the Puget Sound region have faced an ongoing state of uncertainty about how the virus’ spread affects them and their daily lives.
Dow drops 1,500 points as oil price plunge shocks markets
NEW YORK — Fear is gripping financial markets around the world as stock prices and bond yields plunge on worries about the effects of the new coronavirus.
The most violent drops came from the oil markets, where prices cratered more than 20% Monday. But moves in stocks and bond yields were nearly as breathtaking. In the United States, the S&P 500 plunged 7% in the first few minutes of trading, and losses were so sharp that trading was halted.
- The State Department is urging Americans not to travel on cruise ships as officials prepare to take 2,000 people off an infected cruise ship docked near Oakland.
- Thinking about canceling a trip? Here are some questions to ask yourself first, and what to know about getting refunds.
- If you must fly somewhere, make sure you follow these steps to disinfect your space on a plane.
- Italy is locking down more than a quarter of its population and closing all museums. In China, mask-clad workers are cautiously returning to the office.
- Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and other officials are considering mandatory measures for social distancing as the virus spreads across the state. Here’s a look at what those measures could include.
- Life Care Center of Kirkland, the nursing home hit hardest by Washington state’s outbreak, is “still in triage mode” as more residents and employees have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A Gates-funded program will offer home-testing kits for the virus. This has “enormous potential to turn the tide.”
- Helping each other: Seattle-area philanthropic groups and companies are launching a $2 million-plus campaign to aid people who are especially vulnerable to the economic impacts. That includes gig workers, who are falling through the public-health safety net, columnist Naomi Ishisaka writes.
- What will happen if the virus hits homeless shelters? Their population, aging and already ill, is particularly at risk.
