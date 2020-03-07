By

Cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to be confirmed around the Puget Sound region. In total, 16 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Clark County man who tested positive for COVID-19 acquired virus in U.S.

A Clark County man who remains hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 hadn’t traveled to any countries where the virus is spreading, public health officials said Saturday.

“This positive test result tells us the virus is circulating in Clark County,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County Public Health director. “Now more than ever we should all be taking steps to protect ourselves and others from illness.”

A small number of people who had close contact with the man have been notified and are in quarantine for 14 days, Clark County Public Health said.

Two other tests that had been awaiting results came back negative.

—Paige Cornwell

Official: White House didn’t want to tell seniors not to fly

NEW YORK — The White House overruled health officials who wanted to recommend that elderly and physically fragile Americans be advised not to fly on commercial airlines because of the new coronavirus, a federal official told The Associated Press.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the plan this week as a way of trying to control the virus, but White House officials ordered the air travel recommendation be removed, said the official who had direct knowledge of the plan. Trump administration officials have since suggested certain people should consider not traveling, but they have stopped short of the stronger guidance sought by the CDC.

The person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity did not have authorization to talk about the matter. The person did not have direct knowledge about why the decision to kill the language was made.

Read the full story here.

—Associated Press

Sounders' attendance down 7,000 amid coronavirus concerns

Beverly Van Santford from Port Orchard leads the small crowd in a song before the March to the Match from Occidental Square to CenturyLink Field begins before the Sounders game Saturday night, March 7, 2020. Usually Sounders emcee Ken Carson would have brought Van Santford up on stage with him to perform for the crowd, but Saturday night performing fans had to stand in the square, far from the stage, because of the coronavirus. Van Santford said she and her family were not worried about the coronavirus — she brought her family, including grandchildren and an exchange student to see the game. Usually at this time the square would be full, one police officer said that there are often 1,000 people there. Last Sunday he said there were 500. He predicted a crowd of around 50 Saturday night, although when the march started there were around 200. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
There were about 7,000 fewer soccer fans at CenturyLink Field Saturday night than there were at the Sounders opener last Sunday.

A total of 33,080 soccer fans attended the Sounders game against Columbus, compared to last Sunday’s game, which had 40,126 spectators.

Several other Seattle-area sporting events already have been affected by COVID-19. Two Western Athletic Conference programs, Chicago State and the University of Missouri-Kansas City, decided not to travel for men’s basketball games at Seattle University this week. The Chicago State women’s basketball team canceled a home game against Seattle U as well.

A part-time stadium worker at CenturyLink Field who worked the Seattle Dragons’ XFL game on Feb. 22 tested positive for COVID-19, but public health officials have said that the risk is low that the employee infected any of the more than 22,000 people who attended the game.

—Seattle Times sports staff

Lyon Elementary in Tacoma to close Monday and Tuesday

Tacoma’s Mary Lyon Elementary will be closed Monday and Tuesday because a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The two-day closure will give Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department officials time to identify anyone on the campus who may have an exposure risk, Tacoma Public Schools said Saturday afternoon.

Related: How to talk to kids about the novel coronavirus

—Paige Cornwell

2 more Pierce County residents test positive for COVID-19

Two Tacoma residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Pierce County to three.

A woman in her 30s was discharged from Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup and is recovering at home, according to Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. A man in his 40s remains at Tacoma General Hospital as of Saturday evening.

The tests were conducted at the University of Washington and are presumed positive until they’re confirmed by the Washington State Public Health Laboratory.

—Paige Cornwell

Life Care Center receives enough kits to test all residents

Life Care Center of Kirkland received an additional batch of test kits from the state Department of Health and can now test all residents for COVID-19.

The nursing home said earlier Saturday that it needed 100 to 200 more kits in order to test everyone. Officials announced on Wednesday that all Life Care residents would be tested.

The nursing home said results from the first batch of tests had not come back as of midday Saturday.

—Asia Fields
Nationwide, Costcos aren't giving out free samples as coronavirus spreads

Costcos across the country aren’t currently giving out free samples, according to Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti, out of “an abundance of caution,” he said via email.

Media outlets and social media users from Oregon to D.C. have been reporting localized suspensions of the Issaquah-based warehouse retailer’s beloved free samples.

—Scott Greenstone

Aegis Living Marymoor staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at Aegis Living Marymoor, an assisted living and memory care facility in Redmond, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member went home with flu-like symptoms Feb. 28, and has not been at the Marymoor facility since then. The staff member doesn’t work in any other Aegis Living communities.

Aegis Living is limiting non-essential visits in all of its 17 Western Washington locations, Nandi Butcher, a public relations consultant for Aegis, wrote in an email. At Marymoor, staff are delivering meals to each resident’s apartment, canceling group activities, and closing the dining room, Butcher wrote.

“While we remain laser focused on infection control to reduce the spread of illness, we are working tirelessly to ensure residents feel the same care and attention we try to bring each day,” Butcher wrote in an email.

Aegis Living Marymoor is the fourth Washington senior facility where a resident or staff member has tested positive for coronavirus.

—Paige Cornwell, Scott Greenstone

Uber prepares to pay U.S. drivers exposed to coronavirus

Uber Technologies Inc. announced late Friday it would begin offering compensation to drivers affected by the coronavirus in the U.S.

The benefit follows similar company moves in Mexico and the U.K. and comes as the virus accelerates its spread in the U.S.

People diagnosed with Covid-19 or placed in quarantine by a public health authority qualify for up to 14 days in compensation from Uber, according to a company email seen by Bloomberg. The email also said Uber was “working to implement mechanisms to do this worldwide.”

Read the full story here.

—Bloomberg

Trump ‘not concerned’ as coronavirus cases rise in DC area

Cases of coronavirus touching on the Washington, D.C., area arose Saturday. But asked if he was concerned about the virus getting closer, President Donald Trump said: “No, I’m not concerned at all. No, I’m not. We’ve done a great job.”

Maryland officials warned Saturday that a person who attended the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in the suburb of Oxon Hill had tested positive for the virus. Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the conference, but the White House said there was no indication that either was in close proximity to the infected attendee.

Read the full story here.

—Associated Press

Life Care Center liaison: Coronavirus is 'volatile, unpredictable'

Timothy Killian, a press liaison for Life Care Center, describes how many of their staff are now showing symptoms and describes their experience in how quickly people can become affected by COVID-19. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)

Italy considers China-style coronavirus lockdowns for up to quarter of population

Italy’s government on Saturday considered dramatically expanding its northern lockdown zone to encompass up to 15 million people – about a quarter of the country’s population – in an extraordinary bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus. If adopted, the Italian measures to effective seal off much of northern Italy would mark the most significant step taken anywhere outside of China to try to contain the coronavirus.

Italy has faced the largest coronavirus outbreak in Europe. The number of active cases in the country have soared beyond 5,000, with 1,000 new cases confirmed on Saturday alone.

The measures would at least temporarily transform the nation, locking off much of the northern part of the country, with people allowed to exit or enter Lombardy and 11 northern provinces only for emergency reasons or for essential work that cannot be delayed.

Read the full story here.

—The Washington Post
DigiPen Institute of Technology moving to online classes for week

DigiPen Institute of Technology in Redmond will move all classes online starting Monday and resume on-campus classes on March 23.

There have been no cases reported that are associated with DigiPen, so the change is being done “in an abundance of caution for our community and the community at large,” President Claude Comair said in a letter to the DigiPen community.

The campus and facilities remain open for students, faculty and staff members.

 

—Paige Cornwell

Number of cases, deaths at Kirkland nursing home may be higher than previously confirmed

The number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths linked to Life Care Center of Kirkland may be higher than local officials have confirmed so far, according to numbers released by the nursing home Saturday.

In its first press conference since the outbreak, Life Care said that in addition to the 13 coronavirus deaths among residents confirmed by health officials, there were an additional 11 residents who died at the nursing home who are being tested post-mortem to see if they had COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Life Care also said that of 180 employees, 70 have symptoms of COVID-19. They have not all been tested.

The full story can be found here.

—Asia Fields

Blood supplies dip, officials call for donations

Blood supplies are low in the Pacific Northwest, where coronavirus concerns have led to a dip in donations.

Bloodworks Northwest said they’ve had to cancel blood drives and have seen less donations as events have been cancelled, schools have closed and many large employers have told employees to work from home.

The nonprofit and officials are hoping to spread the message that it’s safe for those who are not ill to donate blood even amid the outbreak. Respiratory viruses are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion, according to Bloodworks Northwest.

It is asking that people who believe they are at high-risk of infection do not donate blood. Donors will undergo the normal screening process to help ensure blood safety.

More information can be found on the nonprofit’s website.

—Asia Fields

More presumptive positive COVID-19 tests in Oregon

Oregon health officials have announced that four more people in the state tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Oregon Health Authority announced additional cases Saturday morning, bringing the total to seven. Three of the new cases were travel-related, while one is believed to have been through contact. The cases are considered “presumptively positive,” meaning they will undergo additional testing to be confirmed.

Officials in the state are working to get in touch with people who may have been in close contact with those who tested positive.

—Asia Fields

Seattle Colleges classes will be remote for rest of quarter

Seattle Colleges announced Saturday that classes will no longer be held in-person, joining a handful of other area colleges that are moving instruction online.

Classes at the college system’s campuses are cancelled Monday so faculty can prepare to instruct students remotely beginning Tuesday. The policy is in place through the end of winter quarter, which is March 25.

Student and business services will remain open during regular business hours, and campuses will remain open to students.

The University of Washington, Seattle Pacific University and Seattle University are also opting for online learning instead.

—Asia Fields

Washington state confirms 102 coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

Officials have confirmed 102 novel coronavirus cases in Washington state, including 16 deaths, according to the state Department of Health numbers released Saturday morning.

Of the 16 confirmed deaths in the state, 14 have been associated to Life Care Center of Kirkland, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County. The nursing home has been linked to at least 48 total confirmed cases in the state.

Here is the breakdown by county from the state’s updated numbers:

  • King: 71 cases, including 15 deaths
  • Snohomish: 27 cases, including 1 death
  • Grant: one case, no deaths
  • Jefferson: one case, no deaths
  • Pierce: one case, no deaths
  • Clark: one case, no deaths

This is likely an undercount of the actual number of cases, both because testing has not been widespread and because state and local health agencies are working to confirm an influx of reports from labs, hospitals and medical examiners.

Officials expect the number of confirmed cases to rise as the state increases its testing capacity.

More on how to interpret the numbers can be found here.

—Asia Fields
What's the fatality rate for the coronavirus, and why does it keep changing?

If 100 people become infected with the new coronavirus that’s spreading around the globe, how many will die?

Calculations keep changing, especially as more people are tested, and different countries are reporting different rates. Here’s a look at which figures may offer the best sense of COVID-19’s true fatality rate, and why.

—Kris Higginson

Kittitas County sees first presumptive positive case of COVID-19

The Kittitas County Public Health Department announced the county’s first positive test result for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, on Saturday.

The test result from the University of Washington is considered a “presumptive positive,” as it still needs to be confirmed by the state Department of Health.

A 67-year-old woman is in stable condition in isolation, according to the health department. Healthcare workers who came into contact with her have been asked to self-isolate to monitor their health.

Officials are working to identify other people who were in close contact with the woman.

—Asia Fields

King County buses play onboard hygiene announcements

Riders on King County Metro buses will now hear onboard announcements reminding them to practice good hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Metro buses are operating on normal schedules. Transit workers spray all bus handrails, seats and windows each night.

—Asia Fields

Seattle Golf Show cancels some activities in light of coronavirus outbreak

The Seattle Golf Show cut back on its hours today and canceled Sunday activities in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CenturyLink Field. Some activities, such as the testing and fitting zone, are canceled. Some vendors from outside the Seattle area opted not to attend, according to organizers.

—Craig Smith

Experts offer advice on dealing with coronavirus anxiety

As stores run low on sanitation supplies and fears about COVID-19 rise, mental-health specialists are advising the public to focus on what they can control.

People who are feeling fear and stress are more vulnerable to misinformation, a mass communication professor at Washington State University says.

Here are the experts’ tips for keeping a healthy attitude.

—Kris Higginson

Catch up on major developments over the past 24 hours

