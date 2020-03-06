Newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to pop up around the Puget Sound region. In total, 14 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
Number of confirmed deaths in Washington state is now 14
Three more people are confirmed to have died of COVID-19 at EvergreenHealth, bringing the total deaths at the Kirkland hospital to 11.
In total, as of Friday morning, 14 people in Washington state are known to have died after being infected with the new coronavirus: 13 in King County and one in Snohomish County.
Catch up on major developments over the past 24 hours
- The feds have sent in a response team and an investigation is underway, but why did it take nearly a week? Read the Times Watchdog story.
- Vice President Mike Pence visited the state yesterday to pledge that the U.S. government is “here to help” — though some local lawmakers sharply dispute its helpfulness.
- People with family members at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the nursing home at the center of Washington’s outbreak, are decrying government agencies’ response and demanding clear information. One woman was told her mother had died in the coronavirus outbreak at a Kirkland nursing home, then wrongly told hours later that she was alive and well.
- “Press 3 for coronavirus”: Even a woman at the outbreak’s epicenter couldn’t cut through red tape to get tested, columnist Danny Westneat writes.
- You might not have a co-pay or deductible for coronavirus testing and related doctor visits under a new emergency order. And the state aims to help pay for tests for uninsured people.
- Seattle is expanding shelter space for homeless people as Mayor Jenny Durkan acts with her broad new emergency powers.
- Will the internet break as legions of us work from home? Probably not, but there will be disruptions.
- Seattle is no “ghost town,” despite what NBC News declared this week. The beat goes on for music fans, and the Sounders play tomorrow, although other sports events could soon be affected. Houses of worship are skipping services and finding creative ways to pray, and senior centers are taking special caution.
Coronavirus resources
How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all?Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news update, March 5: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation
- Bellevue College president and vice president resign after mural controversy
- Northshore School District closes all schools for coronavirus concerns: 'We are no longer able to provide quality instruction'
- Coronavirus daily news update, March 4: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation
- Response in China slowed outbreak of coronavirus — but experts caution against extreme measures in Seattle