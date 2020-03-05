New cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to pop up around the Puget Sound region. In total, 39 people in Washington state have been diagnosed, including 10 people who have died.
Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
Catch up on major developments over the past 24 hours
In Washington state:
- If you can work from home, do it. If you’re over 60 or have an underlying health condition, stay home. That’s the message from local officials, and major companies like Microsoft and Amazon are taking it seriously as coronavirus cases spread.
- What if staying home isn’t practical? Many workers who interact with the public are fretting. Here’s what’s safe, what’s not, and how to protect yourself.
- All Northshore public schools are closed for up to 14 days and will conduct classes online. But there are serious equity concerns about that approach.
- UW Medicine can now test patient specimens. The UW Medicine lab could dramatically speed up the time it takes to determine if someone has the virus.
- Vice President Mike Pence is in Washington state today to meet with Gov. Jay Inslee. The two will hold a joint press briefing at 5 p.m.
- Public health workers were frantically “putting out fires” even before coronavirus arrived. Now, with money short, other diseases are on the back burner.
- There are lessons to heed from what happened in China, but experts are cautioning against extreme measures in the Seattle area.
Elsewhere in the world:
- California has its first COVID-19 death — the first in the U.S. outside of Washington state. Their governor has declared a state of emergency.
- While China is reporting fewer new infections lately, the opposite is happening in other countries, which are seeing a litany of cancellations, closures, travel bans and supply shortages.
—Gina Cole & Kris Higginson
Coronavirus resources
Seattle Times staff
