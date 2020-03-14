As Washington gains the capacity to test more people for the virus, more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed every day. The state Department of Health announced 111 new cases Friday, bringing the state total to 568. In total, 37 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 328 people fall ill and 32 of them die.
Vice President Mike Pence is holding a news conference on COVID-19. Watch it here:
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday afternoon.
When asked by reporters at the conference about the decision of companies like Apple and others to close, Trump said, “I think what Apple did was fine.”
Apple announced this week it would be closing all retail stores outside of China, including several in the Seattle area.
—Christine Clarridge
4th person in Whatcom County tests positive for COVID-19
A fourth person known to live or work in Whatcom County was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 illness late Friday by health department authorities.
The latest case is a woman in her 40s who had self-isolated after being notified she was a close contact of a lab-confirmed positive case from another county, according to a release from the Whatcom County Health Department.
Earlier Friday, authorities announced the positive test of a Snohomish County-based worker who has been commuting to a residence-hall construction site at Western Washington University.
The project has been temporarily shut down as three college employees known to be in contact with workers there are in isolation.
Earlier, an employee of the Lummi Indian Business Council was reported to have tested positive by the Lummi Health Board. That case sparked a public health alert after it was disclosed that the infected person spent lunch hours at the buffet of the tribal Silver Reef Casino on March 10.
Whatcom’s first reported positive case, earlier this week, was a woman in her 60s who had received care at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and was said to be recovering at home. County health officials have not revealed any known links between the patients testing positive.
Test results, meanwhile, are pending for 19 college students who reported flu-like symptoms to the Student Health Center at Western Washington University, which is now on spring break.
Questions about the COVID spread or contact with infected individuals can be addressed to the health department at 360-778-6100.
—Ron Judd
17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer and nowhere to sell after Amazon crackdown
When Amazon cracked down on coronavirus price gouging, some sellers were left with their stockpile and nowhere to sell it.
Among such people are Tennessee brothers Matt and Noah Colvin, who set out in a silver SUV across Tennessee and Kentucky to load up on hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes when the outbreak started, the New York Times reported.
They were successfully selling the sanitizer online for between $8 and $70 each before Amazon and other online stores cracked down.
The Colvins are among probably thousands of sellers who have amassed stockpiles of hand sanitizer and crucial respirator masks that many hospitals are now rationing, according to interviews with eight Amazon sellers and posts in private Facebook and Telegram groups from dozens more.
—New York Times
Apple closing all retail spots outside China
Apple said late Friday it is closing all its retail locations outside China — among them four local stores in Seattle’s University Village, Bellevue Square, and Alderwood and Southcenter malls — until March 27 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a post on the company’s blog signed by CEO Tim Cook, Apple said those workers who can work remotely will do so.
“All of our hourly workers will continue to receive pay in alignment with business-as-usual operations,” it continued. “We have expanded our leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19 — including recovering from an illness, caring for a sick loved one, mandatory quarantining, or childcare challenges due to school closures.”
The computer maker said product support would continue to be available via its website.
Apple’s 42 China stores were closed earlier during the outbreak that began there December. It announced this week those stores would all be reopened by Friday.
