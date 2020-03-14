The Puget Sound region is adjusting to a new normal as most people practice “social distancing” to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2. Schools are closed, large gatherings are banned, businesses are struggling and an already-strained health care system has been pushed to its limits.

As Washington gains the capacity to test more people for the virus, more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed every day. The state Department of Health announced 111 new cases Friday, bringing the state total to 568. In total, 37 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 328 people fall ill and 32 of them die.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Vice President Mike Pence is holding a news conference on COVID-19. Watch it here:

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday afternoon.