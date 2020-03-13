The Puget Sound region is adjusting to a new normal as most people practice “social distancing” to slow the spread of a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2. Schools are closed, large gatherings are banned, businesses are struggling and an already-strained health care system has been pushed to its limits.
More cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, are confirmed every day. The Washington State Department of Health announced 91 new cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 457. King and Snohomish counties each reported an additional death Thursday. In total, 31 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday afternoon.
Live updates:
No rite of spring for golf: Masters postponed due to virus
Augusta National decided Friday to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus.
Club chairman Fred Ridley says he hopes postponing the storied event puts the exclusive Georgia golf club in the best position to host the Masters and its other two events at some later date.
Ridley did not say when it would be held. The PGA Tour has canceled all events through the Masters, and golf has a full schedule of events through the year.
The next major would be the PGA Championship in San Francisco in May.
Seattle Art Museum closing three sites to slow COVID-19 spread
The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) announced the temporary closure of its three sites—the Seattle Art Museum, the Asian Art Museum, and the PACCAR Pavilion at the Olympic Sculpture Park—effective Friday, March 13, in order to support Seattle’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The museum joins a host of other bastions of art and culture responding to the outbreak with closures.
The temporary closure will extend through March 31, with any further program or operational updates announced as the museum monitors the evolving situation.
The outdoor areas of sculpture park will remain open and free to the public. The museum said it will continue to pay employees.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
All K-12 schools, public and private, in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are closing through at least April 24 to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and the shutdown could extend longer. This has families scrambling and some districts hurrying to figure out how to deliver education from a distance. Will it help stem the virus’ spread? Here’s what the research says.
More closures: Even the Space Needle is closed! Seattle is shutting all libraries, community centers and parks programs. But a few library and community-center services are still running.
Health care: Medical supplies have run low. Hospitals are searching for ways to add beds. Health care workers are being asked for extra shifts. We’re facing the real-life consequences of shortcomings that have been documented for years. Read the Times Watchdog story, and learn about how virtual doctor visits are keeping patients and health-care workers safe.
Isolation: President Donald Trump provoked howls when he floated the idea of restricting travel to Washington state if the outbreak gets “too hot.”
Housing: More people are going to have trouble paying their rent. Is banning evictions the answer?
Businesses: From bakers to barbers and everything in between, the impacts are snowballing. Seattle is ponying up $1.5 million for grants to small businesses, but many fear that city, state and federal relief won’t be enough to save them.
Restaurants: Owners are “flat-out scared” and workers are reeling as the number of restaurant closures tops 50 in two weeks; the latest include two highly acclaimed Seattle spots. And vaunted Canlis is switching to drive-thru and delivery services.
Sports: UW has suspended all athletic events, Major League Baseball delayed its season and the NCAA canceled its basketball tournaments. Sports, a longtime sanctuary in times of crisis, has vanished in roughly 24 hours. This will resonate for a lifetime, columnist Larry Stone writes.
Homelessness: Imagine living through this with no way to wash your hands. Across Seattle, thousands of people are vulnerable because of a lack of sanitation. Here’s what the city is doing to try to help them.
Unsung heroes: We’re seeing an epidemic of people helping each other with extraordinary acts of kindness and generosity. Columnist Naomi Ishisaka spotlights a few of these heartening stories. Please share yours, and we’ll gather the best for publication.
Around the world
A Brazilian official who recently met President Donald Trump has tested positive for the virus. Trump doesn’t plan to be tested or go into quarantine.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie, has also tested positive. The Trudeaus are in isolation. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, meanwhile, are recovering in a country that’s earning praise for its preparation.
If you stay home, you can help reverse trends, an Italian town is showing. “We have behaved well,” one Codogno resident says, but it has come with great personal sacrifices.
Here’s help
Keep your home free of viruses with these cleaning and disinfecting tips.
Know how the virus spreads and how to protect yourself. Here’s our visual guide.
If you don’t have cabin fever yet, you might soon. Here’s what you can do in the Seattle area this weekend, even amid the social distancing.
