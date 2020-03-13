More cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, are confirmed every day. The Washington State Department of Health announced 91 new cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 457. King and Snohomish counties each reported an additional death Thursday. In total, 31 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday afternoon.
Health care: Medical supplies have run low. Hospitals are searching for ways to add beds. Health care workers are being asked for extra shifts. We’re facing the real-life consequences of shortcomings that have been documented for years. Read the Times Watchdog story, and learn about how virtual doctor visits are keeping patients and health-care workers safe.
Isolation: President Donald Trump provoked howls when he floated the idea of restricting travel to Washington state if the outbreak gets “too hot.”
Businesses: From bakers to barbers and everything in between, the impacts are snowballing. Seattle is ponying up $1.5 million for grants to small businesses, but many fear that city, state and federal relief won’t be enough to save them.
Sports:UW has suspended all athletic events, Major League Baseball delayed its season and the NCAA canceled its basketball tournaments. Sports, a longtime sanctuary in times of crisis, has vanished in roughly 24 hours. This will resonate for a lifetime, columnist Larry Stone writes.
Unsung heroes: We’re seeing an epidemic of people helping each other with extraordinary acts of kindness and generosity. Columnist Naomi Ishisaka spotlights a few of these heartening stories. Please share yours, and we’ll gather the best for publication.
Around the world
A Brazilian officialwho recently met President Donald Trumphas tested positive for the virus. Trump doesn’t plan to be tested or go into quarantine.
Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?
Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.