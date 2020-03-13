The Puget Sound region is adjusting to a new normal as most people practice “social distancing” to slow the spread of a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2. Schools are closed, large gatherings are banned, businesses are struggling and an already-strained health care system has been pushed to its limits.

More cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, are confirmed every day. The Washington State Department of Health announced 91 new cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 457. King and Snohomish counties each reported an additional death Thursday. In total, 31 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday afternoon.