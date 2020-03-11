Officials continue to confirm cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, around Washington state. In total, 24 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
How to watch Inslee's announcement this morning
The Seattle press conference in which Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to restrict gatherings of more than 250 people will be live streamed here.
Inslee, who recently declared a state of emergency, will be joined by the county executives of King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, as well as the mayors of Seattle, Everett and Tacoma.
The move is aimed at sports, concerts and other cultural events. It would not affect retail stores, according to a source involved in conversations with the governor’s office but who has not been cleared to discuss the issue.
Chris Reykdal, Washington’s superintendent of public instruction, said Tuesday evening he doesn’t expect Inslee’s announcement to shut down public schools. But, he added, people shouldn’t be surprised if Inslee discusses the possibility of preparing for schools to close as the numbers of cases grows.
Donations to Food Lifeline decline just as they're most needed
More than half of the people in the Puget Sound region who depend on hunger relief from Food Lifeline are children, who may be without food when schools are closed, and seniors, who may have limited incomes and are most vulnerable to serious cases of COVID-19.
The coronavirus outbreak has made it hard for the organization to fulfill its mission, Food Lifeline said in a news statement this week. Donations, which they say account for 85% of the food they source each year, have declined dramatically. But the need for food has increased.
The organization has been asking for monetary donations to close the gap. A $30 contribution, it says, can feed a family of four for four days with nutritious prepacked food boxes. And $100, it says, can source more than 1,000 pounds of produce.
“Access to healthy food is already challenging for low-income seniors, and is now exacerbated by a need to limit interactions with others due to their increased risk of COVID-19 infection,” officials with Food Lifeline said.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday morning is expected to announce restrictions on gatherings of more than 250 people. The governor’s action, his most drastic yet to slow the spread of the coronavirus, is expected to apply to sporting events, concerts and more in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties. Inslee’s announcement at 10:15 a.m. will likely have huge ripple effects for the Mariners, the Sounders, school athletics, local arts groups and more. You’ll want to bookmark our updating lists of canceled events and school closures, which have swelled to include two Seattle public schools.
Do you have COVID-19 … or just allergies? Know how to tell them apart.
Inside a hospital on the front lines: Workers at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland “knew our lives had changed” when they realized they were perched at the spearpoint of the nation’s first major outbreak of the new coronavirus. Read about the intense weeks inside, and watch the video.
“It’s just everywhere already.” This is the story of a Seattle infectious disease expert who realized her worst fear had come true as delays in testing set back the U.S. response.
Confirmed cases statewide have surpassed 260, including 24 deaths. Ten nursing homes and other residential or care communities in King County have had cases of the virus, health officials say.
Should older adults stay home? Health experts are sharing guidelines on staying safe.
King County has approved more than $28 million to help build and operate four isolation and quarantine sites.
Several Seattle restaurants are closing due to the outbreak, after their owners decided “there is no light at the end of the tunnel.” And Dick’s Drive-In is asking customers not to pay with cash, when possible, to avoid spreading the virus.
The virus poses a threat to everyone. Here are public health officials’ recommendations in several languages.
Inslee’s decision is a blow to athletes, but it’s the right call, columnist Larry Stone writes.
As virus clusters swell around the U.S. and New York turns an entire city into a containment zone, many Americans have been avoiding handshakes and large gatherings. President Donald Trump is busy doing the opposite.
Tax day may be delayed because of the virus.
“The epicenter … is Europe.” Italy’s infections have surpassed 10,000, and deaths are soaring among the aging population.
Alaska and Southwest airlines are preparing to cut flights amid the “breathtaking” decline in air travel.
Drive-thru coronavirus tests are happening for some local workers. Here’s how that looks.
Possibly the hottest job amid the Seattle-area outbreak: professional biohazard cleaners, who are swamped.
What about your pets? There’s no evidence they can get infected, but take some steps in case you get sick. And you have to laugh at the solution one pet store is suggesting to help people prevent the virus from spreading.
