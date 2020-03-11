Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday morning announced a ban on events with more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties throughout March and possibly beyond.

This will affect sporting events, concerts, large weddings and more.

Officials continue to confirm cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, around Washington state. In total, 29 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease. Many people who can work or learn from home are doing so as the government encourages “social distancing.”

Public health officials today announced 99 new cases statewide, and 5 new deaths — four in King County, one in Snohomish County.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

