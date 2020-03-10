Officials continue to confirm cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, around Washington state. In total, 22 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease.
Residents around the Puget Sound region have faced an ongoing state of uncertainty about how the virus’ spread affects them and their daily lives.
Burien declares state of emergency due to COVID-19
Burien City Manager Brian J. Wilson on Monday declared a state of emergency for the city south of Seattle due to public health impacts of the COVID-19, following similar declarations from Gov. Jay Inslee and King County Executive Dow Constantine.
“Because the City of Burien may require supplemental assistance if the severity of the event goes beyond the capabilities of local resources, the proclamation of emergency enables the city to call in additional resources,” the city said in an emailed statement. It also allows the city manager to respond to the fast-changing crisis with flexibility, the statement said.
“We encourage community members to help protect yourself as you would during any cold or flu season,” the statement said.
86-year-old Ida Culver House resident's death linked to COVID-19, son says
An 86-year-old Seattle man’s death has been linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to his son.
Kenneth Robert Hunt died Monday, according to a Facebook post authored by his son, Ken Hunt Jr., of Seattle, and a statement from the Ida Culver House in the Ravenna neighborhood, a senior living facility where the elder Hunt was a resident.
“At 86 and with his underlying lung and kidney issues, he perfectly fit onto that at-risk population,” Hunt Jr. wrote of his father Monday, “but the shock of him being one of the soonest deaths is staggering.”
Hunt was hospitalized March 4 and received a presumptive positive test result for COVID-19 two days later, according to Albert Munanga, the regional director of health and wellness for Era Living, which runs the Ida Culver House.
Seattle-area health officials are 'at the ready' to order involuntary quarantines — and more to catch up on from the past 24 hours
For those who are at high risk if exposed to the coronavirus, life has taken a painful turn: self-isolation. “You have to manage loneliness,” says Bedell, 55, who’s been shut in at her Ballard home for more than a month. And you have to manage anxiety, dwindling supplies and too much time on your hands. Here’s what this is like.
Seattle-area health officials are “at the ready” to start ordering involuntary quarantines and are considering cancellation of major events, a top official said as she outlined the potential actions ahead. Diagnosed cases have surpassed 160, with 22 deaths. Stay tuned here for live updates all day, and read about the effects on our region, from schools to businesses and nursing homes.
More to catch up on from the past 24 hours:
- Open the windows. Don’t share food. The U.S. government has new prevention advice. Find more in our visual guide to the virus and how to protect yourself.
- The Gates Foundation today announced a big-bucks collaboration to speed development of treatments.
- The entire country of Italy is locked down under drastic curfews, bans and travel rules. Meanwhile, in China, President Xi Jinping declared, “We will certainly defeat this epidemic.”
- Amazon will give $5 million to small businesses near its Seattle headquarters that are struggling as the giant’s employees work from home.
- The ship scheduled to launch Seattle’s cruising season is the site of a major outbreak, and the season itself is looking awfully cloudy.
- Northshore schools had their first online-only day. Here’s how that went.
- Pearl Jam has postponed the North American leg of its tour.
- Can you boost your immunity with food? Nutritionist Carrie Dennett has advice on steering clear of the frauds and supporting your immune system.
- Flashback: As local sports fans weigh their risks, Seattle remains the only place where a major pro sports championship didn’t conclude due to a global pandemic. The year was 1919.
