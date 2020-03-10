Officials continue to confirm cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, around Washington state. In total, 22 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease.
Residents around the Puget Sound region have faced an ongoing state of uncertainty about how the virus’ spread affects them and their daily lives.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
Some Whatcom County schools close for 2 days after employee possibly exposed
The Meridian School District in Whatcom County is closing schools for two days after a Meridian Middle School employee came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 outside the county, according to a statement from the superintendent.
The possible exposure occurred on Feb. 29, and the employee continued to work until today. The employee is now at home with symptoms of a cold, according to the superintendent.
Sports and other activities are also canceled. The school district plans to resume a normal schedule Thursday, after schools undergo deep cleaning.
Whatcom County Health has not confirmed any COVID-19 cases in the county, although more than a dozen tests are pending.
JBLM service member tests 'presumptive positive' for COVID-19
A service member at Joint Base Lewis-McChord has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, leading to the quarantine of a dozen individuals.
The service member’s spouse has also tested positive, and both are in quarantine in their off-base home, according to a statement from the base on Monday.
The service member developed symptoms Thursday and self-quarantined. A “tracing team” determined that 12 other people were potentially exposed. They’ve been placed into quarantine and their conditions are being monitored by medical personnel and the chain of command.
COVID-19 death over weekend at Issaquah nursing home
A resident at Issaquah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center died of coronavirus over the weekend, according to the facility, which said an additional five residents and two employees have also tested positive for COVID-19.
Two residents are quarantined there, while three residents and two employees are quarantined offsite.
The facility is also awaiting results for two additional staff members and is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to notify people who may have visited the facility since Feb. 1. The CDC is providing the facility with personal protective equipment.
The facility had previously announced that three residents had tested positive.
COVID readerboard prank 'very poor idea,' says Boeing
Spurred by rumors, later confirmed, that an employee at Boeing’s widebody jet plant in Everett had tested positive for Covid-19, early Monday morning someone manipulated a large LED sign outside the factory’s west parking lot to read, “CAUTION. COVID19 OUTBREAK.”
Boeing spokesman Bernard Choi said this was “someone’s very poor idea of a prank.”
“Those machines can be manipulated,” Choi said via email. “It was not an employee assigned to this machine who did this.
“It was a Boeing readerboard outside of our fence line on Seaway Blvd. Confirmed that someone tampered with it,” he added. “The inappropriate message was up for a short time before our security team was notified.”
Later Monday, Boeing announced that an Everett employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine and receiving treatment.
Boeing asked all coworkers who were in close contact with the infected employee to remain home to self-quarantine, and conducted a thorough cleaning of work areas and common spaces.
The sign hijacked for the Covid-19 warning normally conveys simple messages to employees arriving for work. Recently, acknowledging those newly arrived from the shut-down 737 MAX production line in Renton, it read, “Welcome Renton Employees.”
Tuesday, the sign was back to its normal job and read, “Caution, Watch for Ice.”
Amid coronavirus crisis, workers' sick leave becomes national issue
Across the country, efforts to contain the coronavirus are complicated by the legions of low-wage workers who lack sick pay and often feel compelled to show up even when they’re showing symptoms.
Experts have a name for the phenomenon: “contagious presenteeism.”
For years, the difficulties of working without sick pay received only a smattering of attention, but with the coronavirus outbreak, the question of sick pay has risen to national prominence.
Today, about 24% of U.S. workers lack access to sick pay, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or more than 30 million people. Many of them are low-wage workers whose jobs involve working closely with the public – restaurant and retail workers, health-care aides – and this could conceivably make them virus “super spreaders.”
Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, Tuesday implemented an emergency-leave policy allowing its 1.4 million hourly workers to take time off without penalty if they fear spreading the virus.
The same geographic polarization apparent in presidential elections arises as well in debates over sick pay: Some states, most in the Northeast and on the West Coast, are requiring sick pay. Many other states, most in the South, are heading in the opposite direction: They are passing legislation explicitly forbidding any such mandates.
Since 2011, 13 states, including Washington, and the District of Columbia have required employers to offer sick pay, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
In Washington state, the state’s unemployment insurance program will cover workers whose companies close due to the outbreak, Nick Demerice, spokesperson for the state employment security department, said in early March. Likewise, workers who require hospitalization or who must take care of a stricken family member may be covered under the state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave law, which went into effect this year, Demerice said. He said it’s unclear whether quarantined employees would qualify.
Inslee directs nursing homes to limit visitors, stops short of announcing mandatory 'social distancing'
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday morning directed nursing homes and assisted living facilities to restrict the number of visitors they let in and screen workers at the start of every shift.
“We are doing this to protect our patients,” Inslee said.
These facilities have become a focus of the response to the coronavirus outbreak because COVID-19 hits older people hardest and most of the deaths in Washington state have been associated with one nursing home in Kirkland.
The governor also announced a rule that unemployment benefits will be available to workers in isolation or quarantine due to a COVID-19 diagnosis or suspected exposure to the virus. Meanwhile, the state is expanding leave and telework options for Washington state employees.
Inslee stopped short of announcing any “social distancing” measures, such as restricting large public events. That approach has also been discussed, but not yet implemented, in Seattle and King County.
However, Inslee said he “wouldn’t be shocked” if such an announcement were to come in days.
Inslee also repeated the projections of potential spread that he discussed last night on MSNBC. While Washington has 162 confirmed cases, modeling shows the real number could be closer to 1,000 and — if the virus is left unchecked — the number of cases could balloon to 64,000 in weeks.
Proposal in King County to tap the power of volunteers in COVID-19 battle
A Metropolitan King County councilmember is looking to increase volunteer opportunities for members of the public who want to help battle the region’s COVID-19 outbreak.
Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn said in a statement Tuesday that he is introducing legislation to have the county identify places where volunteers can “use their time, energy and professional expertise to help with the global response to the outbreak in our region.”
The proposed program is a response to the people who want to help but feel powerless, he said. “This program will empower those people with safe and productive avenues to share their expertise and make a difference as we fight COVID-19 and prevent its further spread.”
According to Dunn’s statement, the proposal is backed by King County Executive Dow Constantine, who said, “The best way to make sure we get through this is for the community to pull together, to bring the spirit of volunteerism to bear. Let’s welcome all hands on deck and work through this crisis as one united community.”
The legislation will be before the King County Council next week.
Stocks climb, tentatively, following worst day since 2008
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks, oil and other financial markets around the world have clawed back some of their historic plunge from yesterday, amid hopes that the U.S. and other governments around the world will pump in more aid for a virus-weakened global economy.
Investors welcomed Tuesday’s reprieve but weren’t pretending that this is the end to the market’s huge swings, which took the S&P 500 on Monday to its worst day since the 2008 financial crisis. Even Tuesday’s big morning gains were tentative: After spurting to a gain of 3.7%, the S&P 500 quickly gave up more than half of it.
Dizzying swings have been relentless in markets the last few weeks. Stocks had a couple days last week where they rose more than 4%, only for the bottom to give out again.
Nonetheless, hope was rising that the big support efforts from global authorities that markets have been waiting for may be on the way, at least in a piecemeal way.
Harvard moves classes online, advises students to stay home after spring break in response to COVID-19
Harvard University advised its students not to return to campus after spring break and to expect to complete classwork remotely “until further notice,” in an effort to avoid the further spread of COVID-19.
The change marked another sign of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on even the most iconic institutions, as a growing number of universities known for their intense classroom debates, crowded events and hands-on research are now moving to empty their campuses as much as possible.
The University of Washington’s three campuses, Seattle University, Seattle Pacific University and Northeastern University’s satellite campus in Seattle all conducted classes remotely Monday. All four announced their plans Friday.
Burien declares state of emergency due to COVID-19
Burien City Manager Brian J. Wilson on Monday declared a state of emergency for the city south of Seattle due to public health impacts of the COVID-19, following similar declarations from Gov. Jay Inslee and King County Executive Dow Constantine.
“Because the City of Burien may require supplemental assistance if the severity of the event goes beyond the capabilities of local resources, the proclamation of emergency enables the city to call in additional resources,” the city said in an emailed statement. It also allows the city manager to respond to the fast-changing crisis with flexibility, the statement said.
“We encourage community members to help protect yourself as you would during any cold or flu season,” the statement said.
86-year-old Ida Culver House resident's death linked to COVID-19, son says
An 86-year-old Seattle man’s death has been linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to his son.
Kenneth Robert Hunt died Monday, according to a Facebook post authored by his son, Ken Hunt Jr., of Seattle, and a statement from the Ida Culver House in the Ravenna neighborhood, a senior living facility where the elder Hunt was a resident.
“At 86 and with his underlying lung and kidney issues, he perfectly fit onto that at-risk population,” Hunt Jr. wrote of his father Monday, “but the shock of him being one of the soonest deaths is staggering.”
Hunt was hospitalized March 4 and received a presumptive positive test result for COVID-19 two days later, according to Albert Munanga, the regional director of health and wellness for Era Living, which runs the Ida Culver House.
Seattle-area health officials are 'at the ready' to order involuntary quarantines — and more to catch up on from the past 24 hours
For those who are at high risk if exposed to the coronavirus, life has taken a painful turn: self-isolation. “You have to manage loneliness,” says Bedell, 55, who’s been shut in at her Ballard home for more than a month. And you have to manage anxiety, dwindling supplies and too much time on your hands. Here’s what this is like.
Seattle-area health officials are “at the ready” to start ordering involuntary quarantines and are considering cancellation of major events, a top official said as she outlined the potential actions ahead. Diagnosed cases have surpassed 160, with 22 deaths. Stay tuned here for live updates all day, and read about the effects on our region, from schools to businesses and nursing homes.
More to catch up on from the past 24 hours:
- Open the windows. Don’t share food. The U.S. government has new prevention advice. Find more in our visual guide to the virus and how to protect yourself.
- The Gates Foundation today announced a big-bucks collaboration to speed development of treatments.
- The entire country of Italy is locked down under drastic curfews, bans and travel rules. Meanwhile, in China, President Xi Jinping declared, “We will certainly defeat this epidemic.”
- Amazon will give $5 million to small businesses near its Seattle headquarters that are struggling as the giant’s employees work from home.
- The ship scheduled to launch Seattle’s cruising season is the site of a major outbreak, and the season itself is looking awfully cloudy.
- Northshore schools had their first online-only day. Here’s how that went.
- Pearl Jam has postponed the North American leg of its tour.
- Can you boost your immunity with food? Nutritionist Carrie Dennett has advice on steering clear of the frauds and supporting your immune system.
- Flashback: As local sports fans weigh their risks, Seattle remains the only place where a major pro sports championship didn’t conclude due to a global pandemic. The year was 1919.
Coronavirus resources
- Coronavirus information and prevention tips: a visual guide
- "Simple, low-tech things": The government's coronavirus advice
- What Seattle area public transit riders should know
- Answers to your most common questions
- Coronavirus timeline: How the outbreak has unfolded
- Sign up for breaking news alerts
- More on coronavirus »
How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all?Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news update, March 9: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation
- Coronavirus crackdown? Seattle-area official outlines possible next steps
- Gates-funded program will soon offer home-testing kits for new coronavirus
- Gov. Inslee says 'mandatory measures' under consideration to combat coronavirus in Washington
- Coronavirus daily news update, March 10: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation