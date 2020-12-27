We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage.
Catch up on the last 24 hours
Here are some top stories on the global pandemic from the last 24 hours:
Many masked faces, and many not, empty store shelves, markets and airport terminals, healthcare workers, remote learning and much more — see all The Seattle Times Pictures of the Year, right here.
Despite travel restrictions, the more-infectious coronavirus variant continues to spread to more countries, including Canada, Japan, Australia and Lebanon, and several European categories.
Recent polls suggest more people are willing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus now that vaccines are available. Various polls found more than 60% of people say they are now likely or certain to take the vaccine, up from about 50% this summer.
How might the federal COVID-19 relief package, if it isn't vetoed, impact Washington state?
Cruise ships, including many from Seattle-based Holland America, were expected in San Diego starting this month, but not to resume carrying passengers. Rather they are beginning preparations to resume service, after a nine-month hiatus, sometime next year. For one thing, crews need to be tested for coronavirus.
Most Read Local Stories
- How it feels in a pandemic where the death rate really is 20%
- Coronavirus daily news updates, Dec. 26: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Proposed Washington state methanol plant would likely slow rise of global greenhouse gas emissions, says new study
- How will people know when to get the coronavirus vaccine — and should pregnant women get it?
- Mysteriously, COVID-19 hasn't spread among Seattle's vulnerable homeless population. What does that mean for a vaccine?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.