Health experts are cautiously reporting that things could start to look up here. Researchers at the University of Washington are painting a much more optimistic picture for Washington state, lowering death projections and suggesting hospitalizations may have already peaked. But they caution that could change dramatically if we don’t maintain strict distancing measures, including closing nonessential businesses, halting in-person gatherings and keeping school campuses closed through the end of the academic year.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Washington continues to grow, though at a slower rate. The state health department on Monday confirmed an additional 400 cases and 34 deaths from COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, bringing the state’s totals to 8,384 people sickened and 372 dead.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.

Advertising