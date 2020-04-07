Health experts are cautiously reporting that things could start to look up here. Researchers at the University of Washington are painting a much more optimistic picture for Washington state, lowering death projections and suggesting hospitalizations may have already peaked. But they caution that could change dramatically if we don’t maintain strict distancing measures, including closing nonessential businesses, halting in-person gatherings and keeping school campuses closed through the end of the academic year.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Washington continues to grow, though at a slower rate. The state health department on Monday confirmed an additional 400 cases and 34 deaths from COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, bringing the state’s totals to 8,384 people sickened and 372 dead.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.
Live updates:
Truckers warn supply chain in jeopardy if they don't get better coronavirus protection
America’s supply chain could be threatened if truckers don't get some help, some industry officials and drivers are warning.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, truckers are driving into COVID-19 hot spots with no protective equipment, testing capabilities or ways to self-quarantine or seek treatment if they become sick, the industry insiders said.
“HELP — MAYDAY — 9-1-1,” are the words in all caps across the top of a letter the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association sent to President Donald Trump on Friday.
“Urgent and immediate action is demanded to safeguard our nation’s supply chain,” said the letter, signed by Todd Spencer, president and CEO of the Missouri-based organization. “Small-business truckers and professional drivers are the vital link to it all, putting their lives on the line for the good of the nation.”
Boeing urged by Washington’s congressional delegation to take bailout money, pay workers
The seven Democrats in Washington state’s congressional delegation wrote to Boeing CEO David Calhoun on Monday, urging him to take federal bailout money “to safeguard thousands of jobs at Boeing in Washington state and across the country.”
The letter noted that while Boeing had pressed for the nation’s aviation and aerospace sectors to be included in the government rescue program to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus epidemic, “we are disappointed to read reports that you are now considering forgoing the relief Boeing requested.”
“We are especially troubled by this development given your recently announced decision to indefinitely suspend operations at Puget Sound and Moses Lake area facilities, require employees who are unable to telework to use earned vacation and/or sick leave or to seek unemployment, and implement a vague voluntary layoff program,” the seven wrote.
They also asked Calhoun whether he would “ensure complete support for the Boeing Company workforce by eliminating layoffs, maintaining full compensation and benefits levels and returning hours to appropriate employee levels when medically safe.”
The state’s four Republican U.S. representatives did not sign the letter.
More COVID-19 deaths in areas with more pollution, U.S. study finds
Coronavirus patients in areas that had high levels of air pollution before the pandemic are far more likely to die from the infection than patients in cleaner parts of the country, according to a new nationwide study that offers the first clear link between long-term exposure to pollution and COVID-19 death rates.
In an analysis of 3,080 U.S. counties, researchers at the Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that higher levels of the tiny, dangerous particles in air known as PM 2.5 were associated with higher death rates from the disease.
For weeks, public health officials have surmised a link between dirty air and death or serious illness from COVID-19, which is caused by the virus named SARS-CoV-2. The Harvard analysis is the first nationwide study to show a statistical link, revealing a “large overlap” between COVID-19 deaths and other diseases associated with long-term exposure to fine particulate matter.
“The results of this paper suggest that long-term exposure to air pollution increases vulnerability to experiencing the most severe COVID-19 outcomes,” the authors wrote.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
"We’re all scared": Friction and frustration plagued Valley Medical Center as COVID-19's sudden arrival left staff and administrators scrambling, according to emails, internal documents and interviews with more than a dozen Valley Medical Center employees. Confusion sometimes reigned, and now a rift has grown between management and workers who say they've been left unprotected.
Schools throughout the state will remain closed through the end of the academic year, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday, adding that “it’s just too deadly” to send kids back into classrooms right now. Here's what all of this means for students, teachers and families across our region.
Grocery workers are dying of COVID-19, unprotected from the public they're serving. This is likely to make it harder to find people willing to work on the front lines as stores and online grocery services struggle to scale way up. Adding to the challenges, truckers are warning that the supply chain will be in jeopardy if they can't get better protection.
"Communities are flying blind." Routine access to coronavirus tests may be months away, and the gaps are hammering cities' ability to respond as experts trace why this became such a nationwide debacle.
A Bellingham hospital says it ousted ER doctor Ming Lin because his public warnings about workplace coronavirus concerns were like "yelling fire in a crowded theater." This escalates a global spat over workplace safety and the rights of health-care workers.
The coronavirus outbreak has only made life harder for Sergio Patiño, who lives with his seven dogs in an RV and a truck. His health is declining, and the usual places he goes for water, laundry and hygiene are hard to access during the pandemic. Patiño, 70, is among more than 2,000 people who live in their vehicles in King County. Many of them have largely been left to fend for themselves.
Sound Transit says it's halted nearly all construction work on its light-rail expansions. Some sites remain open, and that's raising concerns.
REI is furloughing many workers without pay as it keeps its 162 stores shut. The CEO and board will go without pay, too.
Coronavirus patients may benefit from the blood of the recovered, a pilot study has found, offering a touch of hope for a treatment with a long history.
Americans risked being "defenseless" against a coronavirus crisis that could endanger millions of lives, a top adviser warned White House officials in January. It was the same time period when President Donald Trump was playing down the dangers.
Britain's infected prime minister, Boris Johnson, is in intensive care and needed oxygen. Here's what else is happening as the nation and world fight the virus.
Here's help
Are you wearing your face mask properly? Many people aren’t, coronavirus experts say.
A statewide food relief fund is on the way. Here's how it will work, and how to donate. In the meantime, if you need food and other emergency aid, check our list of resources.
You have more time to file your taxes, so should you wait? Among the factors to consider: whether you qualify for a stimulus check.
Coronavirus resources
