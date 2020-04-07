Health experts are cautiously reporting that things could start to look up here. Researchers at the University of Washington are painting a much more optimistic picture for Washington state, lowering death projections and suggesting hospitalizations may have already peaked. But they caution that could change dramatically if we don’t maintain strict distancing measures, including closing nonessential businesses, halting in-person gatherings and keeping school campuses closed through the end of the academic year.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Washington continues to grow, though at a slower rate. The state health department on Monday confirmed an additional 400 cases and 34 deaths from COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, bringing the state’s totals to 8,384 people sickened and 372 dead.
"We’re all scared": Friction and frustration plagued Valley Medical Center as COVID-19's sudden arrival left staff and administrators scrambling, according to emails, internal documents and interviews with more than a dozen Valley Medical Center employees. Confusion sometimes reigned, and now a rift has grown between management and workers who say they've been left unprotected.
Schools throughout the state will remain closed through the end of the academic year, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday, adding that “it’s just too deadly” to send kids back into classrooms right now. Here's what all of this means for students, teachers and families across our region.
A Bellingham hospital saysit ousted ER doctor Ming Lin because his public warnings about workplace coronavirus concerns were like "yelling fire in a crowded theater." This escalates a global spat over workplace safety and the rights of health-care workers.
The coronavirus outbreak has only made life harder for Sergio Patiño, who lives with his seven dogs in an RV and a truck. His health is declining, and the usual places he goes for water, laundry and hygiene are hard to access during the pandemic. Patiño, 70, is among more than 2,000 people who live in their vehicles in King County. Many of them have largely been left to fend for themselves.
