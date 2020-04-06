Washington state appears to be flattening its “curve” — the impact on the hospital system at any one time — according to the latest analysis from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE). The IMHE models suggest we hit “peak resource use” on April 2 and project daily COVID-19 deaths will peak today, April 6, before dropping to 18 deaths per day during April 7-9 and declining slowly from there.

Washington will return more than 400 of the 500 ventilators it recently received from the federal government, so they can go to New York and other states harder hit by the coronavirus crisis, Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday. Vice President Mike Pence commended Inslee for returning the ventilators and said Washington and Oregon are two states “leading by example” in taking steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The state Department of Health — mirroring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — now recommends residents wear cloth face masks anytime they are in public and can’t guarantee they’ll be able to stay six feet away from another person.

The state health department on Sunday confirmed an additional 393 cases and 28 deaths from COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, bringing the state’s totals to 7,984 cases and 338 fatalities.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.