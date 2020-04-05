Nursing homes continue to be problem spots for COVID-19 outbreaks, with new clusters in Texas and a number of other states. At least 150 residents and employees in two facilities in Texas have been sickened. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus in Washington state since the disease began spreading here.

Federal inspectors found that a Kirkland nursing home didn’t respond fast enough to the COVID-19 outbreak that claimed 37 lives caused a “systemic failure” to provide care for residents. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) threatened to terminate Life Care Center’s Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement if it did not resolve the deficiencies by Sept. 16. Life Care faces a fine of $611,325.

The state Department of Health confirmed an additional 625 cases and 26 deaths from COVID-19 , totaling 7,591 cases and 310 fatalities in Washington on Saturday. The bulk of the cases remain in King County, where 2,865 people have fallen ill and 200 have died.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday.