Nursing homes continue to be problem spots for COVID-19 outbreaks, with new clusters in Texas and a number of other states. At least 150 residents and employees in two facilities in Texas have been sickened. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus in Washington state since the disease began spreading here.
Federal inspectors found that a Kirkland nursing home didn’t respond fast enough to the COVID-19 outbreak that claimed 37 lives caused a “systemic failure” to provide care for residents. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) threatened to terminate Life Care Center’s Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement if it did not resolve the deficiencies by Sept. 16. Life Care faces a fine of $611,325.
The state Department of Health confirmed an additional 625 cases and 26 deaths from COVID-19 , totaling 7,591 cases and 310 fatalities in Washington on Saturday. The bulk of the cases remain in King County, where 2,865 people have fallen ill and 200 have died.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday.
No COVID-19 testing at home yet but quicker options coming
Home testing for the new coronavirus may sound like a good idea, but U.S. regulators say it’s still too risky.
They’ve stopped companies that quickly launched home-testing kits until they can show their products can accurately detect the virus.
For now, the only way Americans can get tested is at hospitals, clinics or drive-thru sites, with a doctor’s order.
But the Food and Drug Administration is aggressively pushing new options onto the market and some new tests can cut the time needed to get a result down to 15 minutes.
Inslee: It's 'ludicrous' we don't have national effort against coronavirus
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, in a national TV appearance Sunday morning, lambasted the Trump administration's leadership during the coronavirus crisis.
"This is ludicrous that we do not have a national effort in this," Inslee said on Meet The Press. "I mean, the surgeon general alluded to Pearl Harbor. Can you imagine if Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, 'I’ll be right behind you, Connecticut. Good luck building those battleships.'"
Inslee has been calling on Trump to order manufacturers to switch their production to things needed to battle the pandemic, such as masks, face shields, gowns and testing equipment. But Trump has refused. Inslee has resorted to pleading with Washington manufacturers to produce the equipment.
"We don't have enough test kits by far in my state or anywhere in the United States," Inslee said Sunday. "So we governors, Republicans and Democrats, have been urging the president to do what he should, which is if he wants to be a wartime president, be a wartime president. Show some leadership. Mobilize the industrial base of the United States. That’s what we need."
Inslee said that Washington state has had some success in slowing the growth of the virus, but is "a long ways from being out of the woods."
"While the president was saying that this was not a problem and that it was a hoax, we were acting to save the lives of our citizens," Inslee said.
In their own words: Washington students share how the coronavirus pandemic has changed their lives
Losing motivation to finish school work. Learning to love new hobbies. Living with grandma instead of flying home. These are all ways that COVID-19, school closures and social distancing have altered students’ day-to-day lives.
In a collection of vignettes, we hear from nine young people in Washington state about how the pandemic has affected them. It’s given some the freedom to envision a different future and reimagine themselves. For others, it’s derailed their hopes and ambitions, at least for now. Read their stories and see their faces here.
Parents, here are some resources for teaching reading during the coronavirus school closure
If you’re trying to keep up with reading lessons at home during the coronavirus school shutdown, now is a good time to explore reading science materials with early readers. ReadWA leaders suggest these sources, which are geared toward both parents and educators. Some are free, but others cost money. Read the full story here.
On a semi-related note, if your child is more inclined to learn from Harry, Ron and Hermione, J.K. Rowling recently launched a "Virtual Wizarding World" to help keep children's minds active at home. KOMO has more on that.
How the coronavirus overwhelmed Washington state’s early efforts to contain it
Back in January, when organizers of the Sammamish Lunar New Year Celebration canceled the event over coronavirus fears, public health officials said it was unnecessary.
For more than a month, officials in Washington state assured the public that the risk was low. They were unaware that they had already lost the first battle. The virus was loose.
Even as Washington state appears to have made progress in slowing the spread of the virus, a Seattle Times reconstruction of the early response points to an underfunded public-health system that relied on a series of fragile assumptions.
Nursing homes would do their own surveillance for outbreaks, and would promptly alert authorities. Federal agencies would be ready with diagnostic test kits. Health care workers and first responders would get the protective gear they needed. And when the state’s own warehouses were empty, the federal government would step in to fill the void.
In each case, the expectations were misplaced.
Ailing Everett couple gambles on drug trial for COVID-19 cure
For 10 days last month, Josie and George Taylor lay in side-by-side isolation units in a Seattle-area hospital, tethered to oxygen and struggling to breathe as the coronavirus ravaged their lungs.
After nearly 52 years of marriage, that was the hardest thing: being apart in this moment, too weak to care for each other, each alone with their anxiety and anguish.
When a doctor approached the Taylors at their bedsides to ask if they would consent to join a study of an experimental drug to help experts learn to treat the devastating infection, each agreed.
In late March, the Taylors were discharged from EvergreenHealth medical center, heading home a few days apart.
The couple are among the first patients in the U.S. to recover from COVID-19 after agreeing to participate in a National Institutes of Health randomized controlled trial of remdesivir, an antiviral drug made by Gilead Sciences that once aimed to treat another infectious disease, Ebola.
Despite stay-at-home orders, 6 out of 10 are on roads, and Seattle traffic hovers around 50% of typical levels
Traffic around the country has plummeted since governments began enacting stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus outbreak, but data from vehicle navigation systems and other monitors shows many of us are still out of our homes and on the road.
Nationwide, traffic analytics firms say, daily traffic remains at about 60% of normal levels, even as the vast majority of Americans tell pollsters they’re staying home more.
Washington state officials announced a stay-at-home order March 23. More than a week later, distances traveled on Seattle roads remained at about 55% of normal, according to INRIX, a Kirkland, Washington-based traffic analytics firm that crunches data from vehicle navigation systems, cellphones and other devices.
Trevor Reed, an INRIX transportation analyst, said Seattle traffic has hovered near 50% of typical levels for about two weeks.
“I think we’re hitting a floor,” he said.
Seattle’s Chinese American community is here to help fight the coronavirus: ‘We are all together’
The message from the Seattle-area Chinese American community is loud and clear — and amplified by the rush of donations to help fight the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
“We are all together, nobody is fighting alone,” said Laura Counsell, who has helped coordinate the donation of tens of thousands of masks and other personal protective equipment with her brother, Fengxi Luan, founder of the Seattle Chinese New Immigrants Center.
The Center has raised more than $70,000 and acquired 65,000 disposable face masks; 1,327 N95 masks; 4,159 KN95 masks; 1,002 face shields; and 102 protective gowns. Most of that has already been dispersed, going to 28 hospitals and clinics, five senior/nursing homes and seven police and fire stations.
How to get married during a coronavirus pandemic
Couples who had unwittingly scheduled a wedding in the time of coronavirus have postponed, rescheduled or held tiny, largely virtual celebrations. And a wedding planned for late spring 2020? That's, optimistically, a question mark.
Despite that, it’s still technically possible to get married this month. In King County, couples can apply for a marriage license from the King County Records Office (though it has to be done by mail; the office is closed for walk-in service). Though local courthouses are closed to all but emergency business, and most judges would likely decline to perform weddings during this time, some officiants may be willing to conduct a ceremony remotely, using Zoom or other teleconferencing software. (Of course, guests will have to attend remotely as well.)
But realistically, what this means for most couples is a drastic change of plans.
