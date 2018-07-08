Snohomish Health District has identified measles in a youngster who was visiting the U.S. with a large group, prompting it to warns residents that they may have been exposed and urging them to check their immunization status.

The Snohomish Health District has confirmed a case of measles in a child who was visiting the U.S. as a part of a summer program, prompting officials to list places the group visited and warning residents with children who are unvaccinated to be aware of the risks.

The Health District confirmed the minor’s infection late on Friday. As of Sunday, no further cases have been reported and the Snohomish Health District’s Communicable Disease and Surveillance team has been monitoring members of the child’s family who were exposed and are considered nonimmune.

The Health District said anyone who visited the following locations during the listed times may have been exposed:

Walmart, 19191 N Kelsey St, Monroe, during these times:

June 20, 2018: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

McDonald’s, 19515 State Hwy 2, Monroe, during these times:

June 21, 2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dairy Queen, 19510 State Hwy 2, Monroe, during these times:

June 21, 2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

YMCA, 14033 Fryelands Blvd, Monroe, during these times:

June 21, 2018: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, 1700 13th St, Everett during these times:

June 22, 2018: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

June 23, 2018: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Wendy’s, 2510 Broadway, Everett during these times:

June 23, 2018: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Providence – Monroe Clinic Pharmacy, 19200 N Kelsey St, Monroe during these times:

June 24, 2018: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Swedish Redmond Clinic, 18100 NE Union Hill Rd, Ste 200, Redmond during these times:

June 27, 2018: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Providence – Monroe Laboratory, 19200 N Kelsey St, Monroe during these times:

June 27, 2018, 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Washington state health officials have contacted the affected businesses and employees working during these times to alert them of the potential exposures. As of this morning, no further cases have been reported.

The Snohomish Health District urges anyone who was at these locations at the listed times to find out if they have already been vaccinated for measles or have had measles in the past (immunization status can be checked at wa.MyIR.net).

The Health District suggests that anyone who may have been exposed at these locations and has developed illness with fever or an unexplained rash between June 21 and July 12th call a health care provider immediately. Anyone who thinks they may have contracted the disease should not go to a clinic or hospital without first calling to alert the facility about possible measles infection.

Measles is highly contagious and is usually spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms begin with common cold symptoms, including a fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat. It is followed by a rash that spreads over the body. The disease can also lead to more severe symptoms, including seizures, permanent brain damage or deafness.

Symptoms do not usually begin to present until 7 to 21 days after exposure; however, an infected person can spread the infection and is contagious approximately four days before the rash appears and up to four days after the rash first appears.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles was successfully eradicated in the U.S. in 2000, but remains common in several other parts of the world. Outbreaks have occurred in the U.S. in recent years, including a 2015 case of at least 17 people infected after visiting Disneyland in California. Among those infected were a minor from Grays Harbor County and a California woman visiting the Seattle area. The outbreak likely originated from a traveler who became infected overseas before visiting the amusement park and spreading the disease. No source was identified.

Most people in the U.S. who have previously had measles or have received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine are immune. However, those who have not received a vaccination may be vulnerable to the disease. Pregnant women, children under six months old, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk if exposed.