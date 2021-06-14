MOSES LAKE — As it stood Monday, the 2021 Grant County Fair will go on without restrictions on crowd size for carnival rides, the livestock sale or the concert venues.

Gov. Jay Inslee had announced the lifting of all pandemic-related restrictions on outdoor events as of June 30.

“So what does that mean for us?” Fairgrounds director Jim McKiernan said. “It means from Aug. 17 through 21, it’s the biggest party in Grant County. So we want to see you here.”

Fairgrounds officials had been making plans in case restrictions remained in place, but those plans aren’t necessary now.

“Completely normal,” McKiernan said.

All restrictions affecting the carnival have been removed, and the livestock show and sale will proceed as normal. Music will be featured each night, and a ticket to the fair will provide access to the concerts. Some VIP seating will be available, with tickets going on sale July 1.

Monsters of Rock will appear Aug. 18; the three bands pay tribute to well-known heavy metal acts. The country band Parmalee takes the stage Aug. 20. The band recently had a hit with the song “Just the Way.”

Grupo Control will perform Aug. 21. The group is known for its Tejano sound.

“We’re excited to get going,” McKiernan said.